POWNAL -- The rescheduled town election is set for Tuesday, with in-person voting from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pownal Center Firehouse.
Early voting also has been ongoing, with ballots having been sent to registered voters. Ballots can be returned to the town office, left in a drop box on the town clerk's door or dropped off at the polls on Tuesday.
Voters must, however, vote using a town ballot correctly dated March 30. Early ballots submitted prior to the planned March 2 election became void once that town election was cancelled and rescheduled.
The Select Board made the date change in late February after learning that some 1,100 annual town reports, including information about the annual town meeting and budgets, had been sent in error to incorrect addresses.
RACES, QUESTIONS
There are two Select Board races on the ballot and several significant ballot questions, including a request to approve a $600,000 bond and financing package for the proposed new town offices building.
There are several other ballot questions asking voters if they want to make the town clerk, treasurer, delinquent tax collector and constable appointed rather than elected positions, and eliminate the elected lister positions and replace those with an appointed professional assessor.
In the Select Board races, incumbent Angie Rawling, Mike Slattery and John Wallner Jr. are competing for a three-year seat, and competing in a race for two one-year board seats are incumbents Ron Bisson and Bob Jarvis and former board member Jenny Dewar. Joyce Held, who said during a candidate forum that she was dropping out of the race, remains on the ballot.
The annual town "floor meeting" is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. as a video conference via Zoom.
The link to the Zoom meeting is:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83539431279?pwd=dUxFSkdxOEpHV1p6Mjl4Qm9mOG9VZz09
Meeting ID: 835 3943 1279
Passcode: 66559