POWNAL – The town is gearing up for a return of annual Community Picnic events, planning a gathering Sunday, Aug. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Center Street Park.
The event, similar to town-wide picnics held in the past, will feature hot dogs, hamburgers, snacks, deserts and other refreshments.
In addition, there will be games for youth and adults, including horseshoes, bocce, tether-ball, basketball, and corn hole games.
Jennifer Boucher, chairwoman of the Pownal Parks and Rec Committee, which is organizing the picnic, said other proposed events over that weekend are in under discussion, in conjunction with community partners.
“We are working with community partners to offer a few other family-friendly weekend events,” she said in a statement. “These currently include an outdoor community movie night and a kickball/Wiffle ball tournament.”
She added that “Pownal’s newest community coffee shop, Junction Cafe [located at Faith Church on Main Street], is interested in hosting an open house, highlighting ethically sourced roasts, specialty beverages, and a donation model that allows community members to give to the people and causes that matter most to Pownal.”
The committee is also considering a 50-50 raffle and exploring other ways to fund-raise to support the picnic, as well as other events in the future.
During an Aug. 3 meeting decided to seek a town allocation in the next town budget but focus on fund-raising for the time being.
Committee member Peter Hopkins advocated for more town financial support, saying, “What we are doing deserves to have a budget item.”
Recreation volunteers “are spending entirely too much time chasing donations,” Hopkins said, adding that people "get tired of that.”
Small businesses owners like himself also are being asked to support a number of worthy causes, he said, but “there is only so much we can do.”
Select Board Chairwoman Angie Rawling said during the Aug. 3 committee meeting that the committee should prepare a funding proposal for submission to the board.
She said she remembers working on the first of several annual picnics but was unsure why they were discontinued. According to Banner files, picnics were held for a few years, beginning in 2009.