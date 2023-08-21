NORTH POWNAL — The Pownal Historical Society and the Bennington Museum plan a “Witches Walk” on Sept. 16 at the North Pownal Bridge to help dedicate a historical marker highlighting what is believed to be Vermont’s only witchcraft trial.
The museum and the commission, working with the Vermont Folklife Center, applied for a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation for the historic marker, which will stand in Strobridge Park near the bridge.
The metal sign will explain the 18th century ordeal of “the widow Krieger,” an early settler, who was suspected of possessing “extraordinary powers” during an era of witchcraft trials in New England that included the infamous 1692-93 trials and executions in Salem, Mass.
DUNKED UNDER
Mrs. Krieger, whose first name wasn’t recorded, was dunked by a “jury” of townspeople in the Hoosic River as a trial to determine whether she would float — proving that she was a witch.
Instead, she sunk into the icy wintertime Hoosic, and residents dove in to rescue the woman. The resilient widow is presumed to have lived out her life in Pownal.
According to the Sept. 16 event poster, “at 1 p.m. there will be a walk over the bridge to the dedication spot in Strobridge Park. If you would like to join the group of ‘Witches’ parading across the bridge, showing Widow Krieger we support her in spirit, dress in your best interpretation of a witch and plan on meeting on the west side of the [bridge] by 12:45.”
There will be food and music during the event. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
WITCHCRAFT FEVER
The Pownal witchcraft trial was said to have been the only one held in what is now Vermont in a series on witchcraft and trials in New England, which first aired on Vermont PBS in 2017. The show pointed out that the trials and executions in Salem were not the only ones held in the region.
Kreiger was believed to be a member of one of the Dutch families that first settled along the Hoosic in North Pownal, beginning in the 1600s. After the English seized control of New York from the Dutch, Pownal was chartered as a British settlement in 1760 and named after a royal governor of Massachusetts, Thomas Pownall.
No gravestone for the woman has been located, but the Kreiger name is known in Pownal. A cliff outcropping called Kreiger’s Rocks looms across Route 346 from the North Pownal Bridge.
The incident also was described in a book, compiled in the 19th century by historian T.E. Brownell. The woman is referred to in the book as “the widow Kreiger” or “Mrs. Kreiger.”