POWNAL – The property tax rate in Pownal is down for a second consecutive year.
After a presentation on the budget figures and rate calculations by Treasurer Ellen Strohmaier, the Select Board on Thursday approved an overall municipal and education tax rate of $1.8073 per $100 of property valuation on homestead properties.
That compares to the total fiscal 2023 homestead tax rate approved last year of $1.9448 per $100 valuation.
The non-residential tax rate was set at $2.1431 per $100 valuation, compared to $2.2431 per $100 valuation last year.
Pownal taxpayers also pay a $75 flat tax annually for the wastewater plant bond on developed parcels and a $37.40 tax on undeveloped parcels.
Speaking of the municipal budget, board Chairman Mike Gardner said it represented “great work by everybody – our department heads, everybody here in the office; penny-pinching and busting our chops about spending money. Just a good all-around effort by everyone.”
RATE FACTORS
The town general fund and highway fund budget approved by voters for fiscal 2024 was $2,829,276.
The education budget for Pownal totals $2,786,557.51.
With the new rates, the tax on the bills due in November on a homestead property assessed at $100,000 would total $1,807.30 and $2,710.95 on a property assessed at $150,000.
Among factors affecting the tax rate this year was a lower education rate, which is set by the state and was down more than 10 cents per $100 in value over last year.
The municipal rate was down just under 3 cents per $100.
Among municipal budget highlights:
The total cost of separate ballot articles was down $33,000 from last year; transfer station fee revenue was up $17,600, and an annual municipal office line item of $50,000 was eliminated.
The tax rate and budget figures are posted on the town’s website and the town Facebook page.