POWNAL — A shooting in Pownal late last month remains under investigation by Vermont State Police, and no arrests have been made.
According to state police public information officer Adam Silverman, troopers investigated a report about an incident reported at 10:58 p.m. Jan. 26. No victims were located, and no injuries were reported, Silverman said.
“Most of the persons involved are unknown to police at this time, and those who are known have chosen not to cooperate with investigators so far,” Silverman said.