POWNAL — After meeting Tuesday afternoon in executive session, the Select Board voted to push back the date of closing on 301 acres at the base of the Taconic Ridge in North Pownal.
Utilizing grant funding, the town expects to purchase the land off Dean Road, along with a right-of-way corridor into the property. An earlier purchase date had been discussed, but the board has now settled on an Aug. 18 closing.
In making a motion after the closed session, board member Harry “Jamie” Percey said the change was due to revisions in the purchase agreement.
The board did not discuss the revisions, which officials previously indicated were related to details of the right-of-way.
TOWN FOREST
The property is adjacent the 700-acre Strobridge Recreation Area along the Taconic Ridge.
In addition to greatly expanding the forest recreation area, the purchase will provide legal access for the public, which hasn’t been available since a woods road near the Hoosic River washed out during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
The land to be purchased is in the vicinity of the former Barlow gravel yard site at the south end of Dean Road.
The Taconic Ridge sits along the New York border with Vermont and includes the 37-mile Taconic Crest hiking trail, which follows the ridgetop into the Berkshires of Massachusetts.
The town learned in January that the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board had awarded Pownal a $265,000 grant for the purchase.
The Vermont Land Trust is working with the town and state officials to purchase and conserve the land.
Donald Campbell, Southwest region project director with the Land Trust, said earlier this month that Pownal has to acquire the land and additional acres for an access route before the state grant funds can be released.
Campbell said the pending purchase of the additional land would provide a total of 1,077 acres for the town recreation area.