POWNAL — After meeting in executive session Thursday night, the Pownal Select Board unanimously decided to schedule two separate hearings for separate cases of dogs menacing people and other animals on opposite sides of the town.
The first case involved two pit bull terriers accused of killing several cats at the Pownal Estates trailer park off Route 7. The Banner reported on the issue Thursday involving the pit bulls — a mother and son — after an online posting from the owner of a cat alleged the roaming dogs attacked and killed their pet.
That post garnered over a hundred comments, both pro and con, about the disturbing incident. Numerous commenters blamed the owners for allowing the dogs to roam free; others defended the animals.
According to the cat’s owner, the pair of pit bulls killed their cat early Wednesday morning after they were spotted roaming the trailer park. Several other residents reported attacks on their cats and random small animals at the hands of the unsupervised pit bulls, which are owned by Ryan and Amber Russell.
Ryan Russell confirmed his dogs were loose the morning of the incident but denied the dogs were vicious or had ever attacked anyone. Other residents supported Russell’s assertion that both dogs were gentle family dogs, while others vehemently disagreed.
The Pownal Select Board met in a closed session to discuss the pit bull pair and another vicious dog case involving an incident where a dog allegedly chased and harassed pedestrians.
In a unanimous decision, the board agreed to schedule two separate hearings. The “vicious dog” hearings will take live testimony from both sides and decide the cases based on community safety standards. The board will either ask for a warrant to remove the offending dogs, put restrictions and conditions on the owners and the dogs, or decide to do nothing and let the dogs remain with their owners.
“After an executive session, the board announced that they're going to be holding hearings in the very near future,” said Tara Parks, executive assistant in Pownal. “We will advertise as soon as they're scheduled.”
Parks told the Banner that the animal control officer, Leonard Cote, denies visiting the Pownal Estates residence of the pit bull terriers after it was quoted by the owner that Cote did, in fact, visit, telling the owner not to erect a fence because he “didn’t know what was going to happen.”
“I'm getting a lot of phone calls in regards to all of this,” Parks said. “We are receiving more complaints about the two dogs being seen out loose, and people are really not happy with Leonard, our animal control officer, because they're assuming he's going to try to take the dogs, he's going to try to put the dogs down. He's an animal lover. He loves his town. He really cares about his job and the job he's doing. He's feeling very, almost persecuted in a way.”
Parks confirmed that the younger of the two pits bulls, Thor, can remain with the family without special restrictions until the hearing concludes and a final decision is made. The owners told the Banner the older dog, Sadie, has already been removed from the property and is currently residing with a relative “for her own well-being.”
A copy of a recent Facebook announcement with a photo posted on social media seeking to re-home the younger pit bull, Thor, made its way online and into the chat groups after the incident.
"We originally were re-homing both our dogs out of fear of not knowing where they would go if the decision came down to a warrant being out for them to be removed from our home," said Amber Russell in a message to the Banner.
"At this time, unless we are told otherwise, we are keeping him. We hope we can bring our girl Sadie home as well. They are our precious fur babies," she continued. "I wasn’t there when this situation happened but if it did happen, I will take blame for the situation as my dog shouldn’t have been let out by my kids. I have never known my dogs to be aggressive in any shape or form."
She went on to say, "I feel deeply for the owners of the cat and I’m so sorry for the loss of their pet as well. The plan is for us both to attend the meeting if able to do so. Whatever the decision, we will abide by what we are told. We will also try to be a voice for our dogs as well. The only thing we won’t stand for if mentioned is to have the dogs put down. Then, I will fight even harder."
“I don't know the process well enough to really speak about it, but I do know that everyone will be given a chance to speak and be present,” Parks said. “We’re hoping as soon as possible. There will be two separate hearings. We may do them the same night, but they would be for two separate issues.”
The hearings had not been scheduled as of press time.