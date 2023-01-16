POWNAL — Town officials have their fingers crossed in the hope that legal access to more than 700 acres Pownal owns along the Taconic Range will be secured in the near future.
Access to the town’s Strobridge Recreation Area along the New York border in North Pownal has been unavailable since a woods road near the Hoosic River leading to the site washed out during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
Attempts to acquire or develop a new access route over public property have since met with frustration, but that could change soon.
LAND PURCHASE
After meeting in executive session Thursday with Donald Campbell, southwest region project manager with the Vermont Land Trust, the Select Board announced that Pownal is seeking grant funding to purchase and conserve 301 acres near the town forestland, along with a corridor of land off Dean Road to create an access road.
Board Chairman Michael Gardner said Pownal is seeking a grant from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board to purchase land at the south end of the current town forestland.
Other state funding is simultaneously being sought to help create a right-of-way near a gravel site off the south end of Dean Road.
The goals of the proposal represent part of “a long-term vision” for the more than 700 acres of mountainside forestland, Gardner said, which would increase with the purchase to more than 1,000 acres.
Gardner thanked a number of town officials who had worked with the Vermont Land Trust to bring the proposal to this point.
Campbell said the town should learn before the end of January whether it will receive the VHCB grant. In its application, the town seeks $255,000 toward the purchase.
The property is described as “a ragged doughnut hole comprised of 301 acres of in-holdings among the conserved former Pownal Tannery lands. The purchase provides legal access where none currently exists and the town is negotiating a parking area and rerouting of the right-of-way.”
OTHER FUNDING
In addition, the town has asked to repurpose recreation grant funding the town was awarded last spring to build a footbridge across the Hoosic River to the forestland from the north end of Dean Road.
The town was awarded $375,000 through the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Communities grant program to provide access via a footbridge and to make trail and other improvements to the recreation area.
Select Board liaison Rebecca Dragon, who worked with the town Parks and Recreation Committee and others to secure the footbridge grant, said Monday, “As of this moment, what I can say is that I am hopeful that we will be able to utilize the VOREC funds for [the new proposal], and also development of the property for outdoor recreational purposes.”
She added, “In our original VOREC application, we presented the purchase of this land as a Plan B. The purpose and intent of asking for grant funding was to create access to the landlocked Strobridge recreation property. At the time of application, we felt the footbridge was the most feasible approach.”
LAND TRUST HELP
“This is an amazing opportunity for Pownal to finally develop good access to an expanded, 1,077-acre town forest,” Campbell said Friday. “Thanks to the town’s hard work and long-term vision, with a little luck and funding approvals by VHCB and VOREC, this Pownal dream may be a reality by summer.”
In a letter of support, Jennifer Boucher, chairwoman of the town Parks and Recreation Committee, said in part, “The acquisition of the 300 acres of privately-owned land in North Pownal has the potential to unlock access to the Strobridge property, and with it, access to numerous outstanding outdoor recreational activities for the community, as well as potential economic development in the area.”
She noted that the land also is close to the Taconic Crest Trail that winds along the top of the ridge. It is a 37-mile hiking trail extending from adjacent Petersburgh, N.Y., south into South Berkshire County, Mass.
In addition, the former tannery lands are adjacent to 3,329 acres of Taconic Ridge State Forest land in New York and Massachusetts and 5,501 acres of privately owned conservation land along the Taconic Range.
Environmental groups like Trout Unlimited also have pointed out the importance of the mountainside lands to fish life, identifying tributaries to the Hoosic River as significant sources of the clean, cold water that is necessary for healthy habitat.
TANNERY LAND
The town acquired the 700-plus acres it now owns in 2002 with the help of a $295,000 conservation grant from the VHCB. The mostly wooded land was once owned by the former Pownal Tanning Co., which went out of business in the late 1980s.
The factory building dated to the 19th century as a textile mill but switched to a hide tanning business near the end of the Great Depression. The mill and its dam were located near the North Pownal Bridge — the span that connects Dean Road and Route 346 in the village.
The rambling brick factory was razed during a $7 million federal Superfund cleanup project to mitigate or remove pollution stemming from the tanning operations. Today, an historic marker and park is located at the former factory site, which is considered an entranceway to the Strobridge Recreation Area.
The mill owners acquired the forest land over the years primarily to protect a mountainside reservoir the company owned and maintained, which fed a now-defunct water system connected to the factory and to homes in the village.