POWNAL – The town will pursue the teardown and cleanup of a dilapidated mobile home in the Burdick Trailer Park, the Pownal Board of Health decided Wednesday.
Zoning Administrator Mike Gardner, who also serves as vice chairman of the board, called for condemning the property, with assistance from the town attorney to ensure liens are correctly filed.
"I think it's our job to move forward with it legally and responsibly," he said Wednesday at a board meeting. "It's breeding disease. I'm sorry. We can't allow that."
The Board of Health unanimously approved pursuit of the project. Research will involve consultation with the town attorney, the state and the town health officer.
For demolishing the mobile home, the town received a $5,800 bid from Hilltown Demolition of North Adams, Mass. Board members called the price "reasonable."
The board learned that water had been shut off at the unit for more than two years. The occupants, who remained unnamed and lived there during those two years, are in arrears to the fire district for about $1,202.
Gardner said he believes a tax sale resulted in no bids coming in for the property.
"Why would they?" he said.
Board members hope to recoup the money spent on the demolition when liens are cleared to make way for a new occupant.
Mindy Jo Harrington, the court-appointed administrator of the Burdick estate, called for cooperation. Her petition to serve as administrator was granted in April 2020 following the death of owner Harvey Burdick in April 2020 and his brother five months earlier.
"I can make this place a good place if I got the moral support," Harrington said. "I feel like this is going to fall on my head. Just stepping into this position, there's a lot of people hindering anything happening here. I might have bit off more than I can chew because failure is not an option."
Harrington described having difficulties getting people to sign leases and with the moratorium on evictions.
"We need to get people to start paying rent after not having to for 17 months," she said.
Asked by Gardner if she would have the property cleaned up if given some time, Harrington said she does not have the money to cover the bid amount.
"I think it should be a shared expense because the town allowed it to happen just like Harvey [Burdick] did," she said. "You all knew about it because you had complaints coming in."
In May 2020, the board was informed of complaints of refuse piling up and attracting rats in the park. Gardner previously said that he and Rawling toured the park at that time. The health officer met with the board last week about the issue.
According to Banner files, the park was established in 1965, two years after the opening of the nearby Green Mountain Race Track, which ceased operations in 1991.