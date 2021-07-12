POWNAL – The new town hall project is facing another hurdle, but officials are expressing confidence there will be a partial opening in the fall and the building will be completed in early 2022.
In announcing July 8 that the project won’t be finished this year as planned, but will be constructed in two phases, Select Board members and town staff outlined the new plan and acknowledged that some engineering and other details are still being worked out.
Among those are whether the final project cost will rise and the specifics of how two sections of the new building will be finished and made ready for occupancy by town staff while the centerpiece won’t be finished until next spring.
TWO PHASES
The $865,000 project to replace the cramped Pownal office building includes attaching modular sections to a circa-1840s Pownal schoolhouse building, which will be moved from nearby North Pownal Road to the Center Street construction site.
Moving, placing and finishing the old schoolhouse will now be done in the second project phase, while the pre-assembled modular sections will be placed on the foundation this year. Officials said they expect those sections will be occupied by the fall.
A project groundbreaking is planned for this week, said Select Board liaison Rebecca Dragon.
“Yes, the modular building will be completely done, and we will be able to get a certificate of occupancy so we can begin using the building immediately,” Dragon said last week in an email.
She added, “We locked in last year's prices for the modular portion of the building. The only question about increases revolve around price of concrete, and also the labor shortage that we are finding rampant with all concrete vendors we have been speaking with. We have no solid numbers on any increases (if any).”
She said town “[Executive Assistant Tim Darter] and the construction team has also found some reductions in price in other areas. No solid numbers yet.”
One of the reductions, Darter said during the July 8 meeting, is a change in the foundation design to one less elaborate and more traditional but with the same footprint, resulting in a considerable savings.
Board member and Zoning Administrator Mike Gardner, who with Darter, Dragon and the contractors have acted as a project management team, said during the board meeting that he thought any increases would be the result of the “incredible” increases in construction materials since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread contractor labor shortages -- not stemming from the switch to a two-phase project.
He could not be reached for further comment.
MODULAR SECTIONS
The modular sections are being constructed by Preferred Building Systems, of New Hampshire, and the town has paid a down payment to the firm to secure the contract price. The sections will be delivered to the site, which is near the current town offices on Center Street and on the location of the former Bartels Lodge.
The expected delivery and set-up date is Aug. 31, officials have said.
Other than the modular sections, aspects of the project include the foundation work, moving the former schoolhouse, excavation and utility work, and work inside the school building.
The Select Board announced in April that the original contractor, Messina Builders, had bowed out of the extensively delayed project, and that efforts were underway to find a replacement.
A new lead builder, Aaron Gilbert, of Pownal, was announced in May.
Mike Connor is expected to do the excavation work and later move the schoolhouse, Dragon said this week.
Town officials did not clarify whether some or all of the contractors are expected to remain in place for both project phases. The town is acting as its own general contractor and project coordinator.
PROJECT COSTS
The project as approved in March by town voters calls for a $600,000 bond, which Darter said the town expects to finalize in late July, along with $175,000 from an existing new town office fund and $90,000 from undesignated surplus funds in the budget to cover the estimated $865,000 project cost.
The board also has approved short-term borrowing as needed to move the work along until the bond funding is released to the town.
“I do want to add that we are still basically on the same track for the construction of the town hall,” Dragon said in an email. “We have not faced any changes or questions that are not common to large scale construction projects. The only element that was not anticipated (and no one could have anticipated this) is the current labor shortage and how that is affecting prices and timing.”
She added, “In many ways, moving the schoolhouse as its own separate project next spring and attaching it to the modular is a much better use of time and resources. We can just focus on that one thing. Mike Connors, our excavator, will be doing that building move ... and because of labor shortage was incredibly grateful to put this part of the project into the two phases as discussed [July 8].”
RESIDENT CONCERNS
Following the board’s discussion of the project delay, the Banner heard from residents who expressed concerns they said have yet to be addressed fully by the board. They are expected to raise those points at future board meetings or with board members.
Questions included whether a two-phase project is compatible with the choice voters were presented with in March; whether a half-finished building will be able to function well in terms of water and sewer and electrical hookups, and internet connections, etc.; concern about what will happen during the interim to the foundation and basement in the section where the schoolhouse eventually will go; and over what is the status of the fireproof records room planned for the new building.
Officials did not respond to a request for further comment on those issues.
They also did not responded to a question about the possible use for the town hall project of an estimated $355,938 the town expects to receive in funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act program.
Darter has said the estimated amount has not yet been earmarked any specific use. “We are planning to meet with the board and strategically determine how to allocate the funds,” he told the Banner last week. “Respective departments/areas are now identifying opportunities that may exist for the use of ARPA funds.”
PRIOR DELAYS
The 20-plus year effort to replace the current offices also experienced earlier delays after the concept of a modular and schoolhouse structure was initially approved by the voters in October 2019.
A groundbreaking was planned by late that year or in early 2020, but permitting and weather-related delays led to the necessity of voting again on the bond after estimated construction costs rose.
The increase eventually was covered with $90,000 in undesignated town budget surplus funds, so that the bond amount remained at $600,000 in the re-vote this year.
Money from the town office building fund, which completed the financing plan. The fund has been added to for years while the town searched for a suitable site and project concept that voters would accept.