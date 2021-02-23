POWNAL -- Pownal is hosting a Community Ice Skating Party on Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Center Street Park on the Town Green.
This event is hopefully the first in what can be an annual tradition, Select Board liaison Rebecca Dragon said. She added that having a community event like this right before Town Meeting is a great way to go into Town Meeting and elections remembering that “we are neighbors first.”
The town will provide hot dogs and marshmallows for roasting. This will be provided from grant funding and donations.
COVID-19 safety regulations will be followed. Attendants are asked to wear masks and to maintain social distancing practices. There will be multiple “hangout” locations set up with distance between them so that distancing is possible.
The local fire departments will be setting up lighting for night time skating and sledding. There will also be multiple fire pits. There will be a small number of community skates available for use, but it is recommended people bring their own.
Also bring sleds and snowshoes as well. A sledding hill will be bulked up for more action.
There will be a donation bucket out for donations toward the work at Center Street Park.
Anyone with questions, or who would like to donate to this event (by bringing sleds,individually wrapped snacks and drinks to hand out; donating time to help setup and clean up, etc,) should contact info@townofpownal.org.