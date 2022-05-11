POWNAL — The Pownal Parks and Recreation Committee recently received a $3,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Spark Connecting Community grant program. The grant will help further Parks and Rec’s mission of enriching the quality of life for Pownal residents and building a sense of community. Building on an idea suggested by a Pownal resident, the Committee submitted the proposed project to create pollinator-friendly gardens and habitat in order to spark community activity, while at the same time creating a vibrant public space that enhances the new Town Hall site. The Committee’s grant submission was one of 32 selected from around the state out of nearly 100 applicants.
“We are excited that the Vermont Community Foundation recognized the extensive benefits that the Project offers our community” commented Jennifer Boucher, Chairperson of Pownal Parks and Rec Committee. “The pollinator friendly gardens and habitat will not only offer an opportunity to educate children and adults about a creating and maintaining a sustainable environment, but it will build community support for expanded recreational and cultural opportunities, promote community-building and volunteerism, and beautify a space to be enjoyed by local residents and visitors alike.”
The Spark Connecting Community grant program puts building and nurturing community front and center. The Foundation aims to support the work happening throughout Vermont’s 251 towns that builds social capital.