POWNAL — Town officials said a determination this month by the state Board of Professional Accountancy backed up Select Board complaints about a forensic audit the town commissioned in 2019.
Board liaison Rebecca Dragon said during a meeting last week, “I am pleased to announce that everything we asserted was found to be true.”
After an investigation of the town’s complaint, the state board determined that certified public accountant Jeffrey Graham had engaged in unprofessional conduct in handling an audit the board requested after questions were raised about how some town accounts were being managed.
According to the board’s written findings, which were posted on Feb. 9, the board determined that Graham’s firm failed to meet professional standards and engaged in unprofessional conduct by failing to provide acceptable service to a client and being unresponsive to client requests.
In addition, the board assessed a fine of $1,000 and suspended Graham’s accounting license indefinitely.
Graham had, however, requested expired status for his CPA license in 2022, and his Springfield-based firm, called Graham & Graham at the time of the Pownal audit, is now inactive.
The board decision followed an investigation of the Pownal complaint and another by a private party client by the Office of Professional Regulation in the Secretary of State’s Office. Ultan Doyle acted as the prosecuting attorney for the state office and prepared a specification of charges report to the board.
Graham has 30 days to file an appeal of the board's decision.
TOWN COMPLAINTS
Pownal officials had several times requested a final audit report and more information from Graham in addition to a preliminary update on the audit he delivered in 2019.
A final report was delivered by Graham in June 2021, but the board contended that delays from an original early 2020 completion date left hanging unfounded speculation about whether town office officials had done something improper or illegal in keeping records of town accounts.
The board had unanimously voted to enter into a contract with Graham & Graham, of Springfield, in 2019 in response to concerns brought to the Select Board's attention by the elected internal auditors – a position that does not require training in accounting. Those positions have since been eliminated by voters at the request of the Select Board, with accounting reviews going forward to be done exclusively by a professional firm.
The forensic audit, which was separate from annual audits of town accounts, was to cover the period July 1, 2013 to June 30, 2019. A final report from Graham’s firm was expected to be delivered in February 2020.
The original cost estimate was up to $49,000 plus out-of-pocket expenses for the audit work.
After informing the board if his preliminary findings, Graham also recommended an additional review of town accounts, estimated to cost $24,500.
SEVERAL DELAYS
Concerning the report due in February 2020, Graham informed the town at least three times that year of delays, each time asking the board to extend the date the report was due. After an extended date in early September had passed, the town again pressed for a final report.
The state board’s findings note that during 2020, Graham “suffered several family tragedies,” including the death of his brother, a partner in Graham & Graham, in April.
In his written response to the state board, Graham cited the death and two serious family illnesses in 2020, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, as having affected his ability to meet the town’s requests.
Graham could not be reached for comment for this article.
FINDINGS
According to the state board’s findings, Graham filed a report to the town on Sept. 10, 2020, that was “3 pages long with 17 pages of emails attached to the report.”
In addition, the board stated, “The material scope of work in the final report was less than one page long and did not correspond to the 21 paragraphs in the [audit] contract” with the town.
The town subsequently responded with several questions and asked for clarifications, and in some cases statutory citations, concerning issues raised by Graham.
According to the state board’s findings, “It would be reasonable to expect that the initial contract for forensic services and the final report, including findings and recommendations, would be clear and specific as to what work was to be done and what findings and conclusions had been reached.”
The findings also state that Graham billed the town a total of $58,968 for the audit, and the town paid all but a final bill of $3,335, which was submitted after the final report.
The findings also note a complaint of inadequate service was filed by a private party client of the accounting firm, who had hired Graham in 2019 for assistance in dealing with a tax dispute with the IRS.
CONCLUSIONS
In its conclusions, the state board found that “the evidence established that [Graham] committed unprofessional conduct” by failing to practice competently and providing unacceptable client care.
Concerning Pownal, the board conclusions state in part, “It also appears that [Graham] was, for the most part, unresponsive to the client’s request for status reports and progress reports, despite ongoing invoicing by [the accounting firm].”
The conclusions state that Graham “repeatedly set timelines, deadlines, and projected completion dates which were not met. While the board is sympathetic to the personal difficulties encountered by [Graham] and the challenges created by the pandemic, timeliness and compliance with self-imposed deadline is an obligation of the profession.”
In his written response to the complaints, Graham had referred to the personal tragedies and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he also stated, “Our obligations extend only to the extent we are provided with all items necessary and requested for a full and completed forensic investigation. We were not provided with all items requested. The Select Board chose to non-renew our [contract] agreement due to fiscal decisions, not because our firm was provided with all items important and necessary.”
HAD TO STAY MUM
Eventually, the Select Board hired another accounting firm, which focused on possible issues raised by Graham over town Treasurer Ellen Strohmaier’s participation in the Vermont Municipal Employees Retirement System program.
The second firm, Bonadio Group of Albany, N.Y., which has performed annual fiscal year audits for the town, determined in late 2021, “Based solely on the recalculations and procedures performed above, we find that the contributions made to the Treasurer’s VMERS account were performed reasonably and within the specifications required by the state of Vermont.”
That audit work and other costs caused the town to spend “close to $100,000” on an audit that did not reveal improper or illegal mismanagement with the town accounts, Dragon said.
She recommended, and the Select Board agreed, that town counsel Robert Fisher be consulted about options for recovering some of the cost to Pownal taxpayers. The motion passed unanimously.
In addition, Dragon said that, because board members were advised not to speak publicly about details of the dispute with Graham because of ongoing legal proceedings, officials were accused of refusing to release the audit results, and a cloud of suspicion lingered over Strohmaier and the current and past town clerks.
“We took some really major abuse about why we were so tight-lipped about it,” board Chairman Mike Gardner said at the Feb. 9 meeting. “We couldn’t bring it out in public, until today. We knew our stance was totally justified.”
He added, “I think we should pursue our legal options.”
“We do need to look at the impact on the taxpayers,” board member Robert Jarvis said. “We paid a lot for a negative outcome.”
He said the way the forensic audit was handled “created a lot of havoc in Pownal and finger-pointing, and conjecture and undermining of individuals who absolutely did not deserve it.”
SYSTEM UPDATED
Despite the dispute with Graham, his recommendations in a verbal preliminary report in 2019 -- also proposed by others familiar with town office operations – helped lead to a more unified and transparent town accounting system.
Graham had noted in his preliminary report that the independently elected town clerk, and town treasurer/tax collector and the town administrative assistant operated in individual “silos,” rather than within a unified accounting system.
Graham called elected positions "the elephant in the room," and suggested the town develop an internal document explaining how everyone should work together and share information. He said he has seen some internal "turmoil" in the Town Hall, which he connected to a lack of sharing information.
He recommended changes to upgrade town office accounting systems, telling the board, “You have a system that doesn’t have a lot of methodology to it. There’s not one standard internal control policy that covers all of the transactions from the very start to the very finish including the financial audit.”
The town since has contracted for additional services from the New England Municipal Resource Center (NEMRC) in setting up a comprehensive accounting system for town office officials to participate in. The new format has led to significant improvement in accounting coordination and in providing checks and balance procedures, officials have agreed.
Speaking this week about the long-running and expensive controversy, Dragon said, “I think the lesson here is to not be reactionary and to go talk to the person directly first,” rather than push for something like an investigation by authorities or a forensic audit.