BENNINGTON — There will be some changes after a pair of Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union schools had COVID cases over the past couple of days.
The SVSU was notified of a positive test within the Molly Stark Elementary School learning community, and after a meeting with the Vermont Department of Health, it was determined that a specified kindergarten classroom will engage in remote learning for the week of February 8-12.
The rest of the Molly Stark building will remain open for hybrid in-person learning. There was no information on Sunday as to which kindergarten classroom was affected, but the release from the SVSU said that those affected by the change have been contacted.
“I again want to thank the Vermont Department of Health and all of our school employees who are involved in the contact tracing process,” said SVSU superintendent James Culkeen in a press release. “Their hard work expedites the process of contact tracing and allows all affected individuals to be contacted as soon as possible.”
On Saturday, it was announced that there was a positive COVID-19 test reported within the Pownal Elementary School learning community.
“In keeping with Vermont Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, our team took immediate steps to isolate the situation. We are working closely with local and state officials to ensure our community remains safe and healthy,” read a statement from the SVSU.
It was determined, however, after a meeting with the state’s department of health that Pownal will remain open for hybrid in-person learning.
“Our trained maintenance staff have engaged in a thorough sanitation process of all surfaces within the affected spaces,” the statement said.
Bennington County is now No. 1 out of the state’s 14 counties in cases per 10,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. In the past two weeks, the county has seen 283 cases, including 26 combined on Saturday and Sunday, according to the state’s COVID dashboard.
Families are asked to continue to check svsu.org and the district’s social media accounts for the most up-to-date information.