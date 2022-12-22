BENNINGTON — A Pownal man, accused of attempting to lure three minors into a lewd and lascivious act by offering them drugs, will receive no jail time in a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Frank Giorandino, 59, pleaded guilty to just one of the luring charges in exchange for the state dismissing the other two. He faces a three- to five-year sentence, all suspended, and a three-year probation. He was originally facing a maximum of five years behind bars for each of the charges if convicted.
According to a police affidavit, Giorandino attempted to lure three teens into a lewd and lascivious act at the Alta Garden Trailer Park in Pownal by offering the three cocaine and marijuana in exchange for the sex act. When originally confronted by one of the parents, Giorandino admitted making the offer to the teens, but only as a “joke.”
Judge Kerry McDonald-Cary ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and a psycho-sexual evaluation, as is mandatory in a case like this. Her final sentence will be made after the reports are completed.
There was some last-minute wrangling on the specific wording of the charge he pleaded guilty to, as the original charge mentioned a “sexual act,” which was not part of the plea agreement. Prosecutor Alexander Burke changed the wording to read “attempted lewd and lascivious,” as the wording that agrees more with the facts of the case.
There was no word on when the scheduled sentencing hearing would occur or whether the victims would make statements.