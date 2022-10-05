POWNAL — A Pownal man who police said left the scene of a rollover crash Saturday night suffered minor injuries and his 2002 Toyota Tacoma was totaled.
Trooper Colin Shepley said Wednesday that the crash was reported at 11:17 p.m. Saturday on Cedar Hill Road near the Quarry Hill Road intersection.
Shepley reported that the truck “had gone off the roadway and subsequently rolled over before coming to rest on all four tires. The operator of the vehicle was not located on scene upon troopers’ arrival.”
State Police were assisted at the scene by All Service Citgo towing.
Shepley said a search for the operator was conducted that evening but no one was located.
“The following day the vehicle’s operator was identified as Conner Rawling of Pownal,” the trooper said.
Rawling, 26, suffered minor bruising as a result of the crash, police said.
Shepley said Rawling was subsequently cited for having no auto insurance and for failing to keep to the right.