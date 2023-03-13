SHAFTSBURY — A Pownal man is accused of holding a gun to the head of a Hoosick Falls, N.Y., woman and using the woman's debit card without permission.
According to Vermont State Police, the incident occurred on Feb. 21, when troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a domestic assault incident in Pownal. Through the investigation it was determined that Bradley Armstrong, 33, and a female had engaged in a verbal argument which resulted in Armstrong pointing a firearm at the woman within inches of her face. Bradley had also taken the woman's debit card and used it on 11 separate occasions without permission.
An extraditable warrant was issued for Armstrong for first degree domestic assault and other charges, and he was located in Albany, N.Y on March 8. The Albany County Sheriff's Department was able to take Armstrong into custody without incident. He is being held in New York until being extradited back to Vermont.