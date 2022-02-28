POWNAL — Pownal will soon lose another key member of the town office staff when Select Board liaison Rebecca Dragon steps away from the variety of roles she has filled over the past few years.
The announcement on Thursday follows former Executive Assistant Tim Darter’s departure in mid-January after 10 months on the job, citing personal reasons.
Dragon, in a lengthy resignation letter to the board, cited time constraints as she pursues a graduate degree and lives with her family part time in the Greenfield, Mass., area, closer to where her husband is working. She said they are retaining their house in Pownal.
She also offered a series of suggestions and sweeping, sometimes pointed recommendations – including a plea to townspeople and board members to lower the level of criticism, primarily on social media, over actions of the board and town government.
Dragon said her goal is to transfer her knowledge of office operations by April 1 to Darter’s replacement, Executive Assistant Megan Albert, and to newly hired Administrative Assistant Tara Park – who has replaced Albert in her former position.
BOARD COMMENTS
Select Board members expressed consternation about the prospect of losing Dragon, who began filling the long-vacant and dormant town agent role in 2019.
She later was named the board’s liaison, acting as a spokesperson, overseeing public relations, eventually handling freedom of information requests, doing grant and legal research, becoming a contact person for state officials and agencies, and performing other tasks in support of the part-time board.
“I can’t say enough about her; she has helped us tremendously,” said Chairwoman Angie Rawling. “It breaks my soul a little bit to see you go.”
"She’s been a very instrumental part of the team, in bringing the town office project up to what it is today,” said board member Harry “Jamie” Percey.
“She has been tremendous,” board member Bob Jarvis said. “She has really helped this town move forward.”
TOWN HALL PROJECT
Board member Mike Gardner referred to criticism of the slow pace of the new town office project, saying the groundbreaking and then construction was significantly delayed “because we didn’t have a permit in place.”
It took time to work out the permitting issues with state officials, he said, “and Rebecca and I worked very hard at that – her more than me ... So I want to get that out there, because probably without you, I don’t know if we’d break ground yet.”
Later during the meeting Thursday, the Select Board set a tentative date of March 15 to begin moving offices from the current town building to the new building on a nearby Center Street lot.
After the project seemed mired in delays in 2020 and early 2021, Dragon, Gardner, Darter, the contractors and others formed a steering committee to help move the project through the permitting process and into the construction stages.
Gardner also credited Dragon for her role in “updating our office,” which included installing a unified accounting system through the New England Municipal Resource Center, and her efforts to search out and apply for grant funding for recreation facilities and town office upgrades.
“You are the fixer,” Rawling said.
“So when we say we are going to miss you, we are going to miss you,” Gardner added.
RECOMMENDATIONS
“I don’t feel that I can give the focused energy that I was once able to give to town work,” Dragon wrote in her resignation letter. “I don’t want to leave, however, without giving you some thoughts and insight I have gained from my work and the relationships that I have developed.”
Dragon said aspects of her job, which she “really struggled with, and any person working in the office with will have to face,” included “a public with little to no understanding of the day-to-day operations, who then criticize and/or call you into question for your work, actions, etc., especially when they do this publicly (on social media, etc).”
The public “has an absolute right to approach their legislative body and to express themselves, and they should never be discouraged from doing so,” Dragon wrote. “However, I would really like to see the Select Board take this on and work closely with town staff, helping them learn to weather these kinds of incidents. Facing an often incendiary and adversarial public who criticizes the minutiae of your work (often in a desire to hurt the Select Board or cast them in a bad light, and other times legitimately) can cause people to not want to work there.”
She added, “This is one of the things that was the most difficult for me, and I am an outspoken person who has the communication skills to easily defend herself.”
SUGGESTIONS
Dragon went on to suggest that board members “be sure you are publicly defending [town staff] and correcting misstatements by the public (not in an argumentative way, but informative way). It is your responsibility to take the ‘hit’ from the public, not hired employees.”
She advised board members as well to “always check yourselves for motivations in decision making, that you aren’t deciding to do things because you are frustrated with a particular person, etc.”
Saying she was not referring to all board members during her tenure, Dragon added that “sometimes it feels like you aren’t fully informed about what you are discussing. There have been many moments where I have had to jump in and correct. I have a suggestion going forward: Assign each Select Board member a ‘topic’ that they are responsible for deeply understanding.”
Concerning the newly hired administrative assistant, Dragon said that Park “is incredibly functional, organized, and has a quick ability to pick up tasks. She has the potential for longevity in this work. Pownal needs this: people who are committed to the town, willing to learn, and willing to stick around.”
She added that “Megan [Albert] and Tara [Park] should work together, instead of a hierarchical structure. Hard-core hierarchy and traditional corporate-style structures do not work in Pownal ... Good working relationships and mutual trust do ... Our successes have always come from collaborative teamwork, not top-down management, which has frequently shown to be toxic to our town.”
Dragon also advised the board to “deal strongly and firmly with public officials who use incendiary language about others, or who speak publicly in a derogatory way about others, whether groups or individuals. Don’t be afraid to combat that and make public statements correcting, disavowing, defending the affected party, etc.”
At the same time, she advised taking more time “to develop personal working relationships with all members of boards and commissions.”
And she recommended that board members “write more press releases. Get in front of media communication, not play clean-up after questions and confusions are brought up.”
She recommended that Albert become the new contact for the news media.
Dragon plans to work full time through this week before winding down her town duties.
“This has been a whirlwind experience for me,” Dragon said. “I never expected to have the role that I have ended up filling in the town of Pownal, but here we are. I have learned so much and am grateful for all of the relationships I have made with my fellow officials and employees. I am in no way saying goodbye to Pownal and remain committed to its success.”