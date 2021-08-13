POWNAL — Town officials are poised to crack down on some apparently serious zoning violations and will consider demolition of a dilapidated mobile home in Burdick Trailer Park.
Zoning Administrator Michael Gardner told the Select Board Thursday that he wanted to brief the board — upon which he also serves — about several possible zoning permitting and other violations. He said he wants to formally notify the owners of alleged violations involving their properties.
“We need to put a violation notice on these properties,” he said, adding that in at least one case, “I’m sure you’ll hear about it” from the owner.
Gardner said several, but not all, of the violation issues involve construction work in the town’s Forest Zone, where permanent dwellings and septic systems are not allowed. He is looking into possible violations in other zones as well, such as work proceeding without permits.
“If we are not going to follow the bylaw, then it will be a free-for-all,” he said at one point.
Gardner said he is researching enforcement procedures and the town’s options for responding to violations and consulting with officials in other towns and at the Bennington County Regional Commission.
He declined on Friday to name those property owners likely to be noticed, saying they have not yet received letters.
Board members supported the initiative, staring with formal notices.
If someone has constructed a septic system in the forest zone without a permit, “at the very least, they should be fined,” said board Chairwoman Angie Rawling.
Gardner said he believes that the contractor should also be fined if they installed a system or did other construction without permits.
BURDICK PARK
Also on Thursday, the board met in executive session with Health Officer Fred Miller. Afterward, the board agreed in open session to consider acting as the town’s Board of Health to issue a demolition order for a home in the Burdick Trailer Park off Lincoln Street.
The board is expected to meet Wednesday as the health board to consider that action.
In May 2020, the board was informed of complaints of refusing piling up and attracting rats in the park. Gardner said that he and Rawling toured the park at that time.
Complicating the matter was the lack of clear ownership status for the park, following the death of Harvey Burdick in April 2020 and his brother, Frank Burdick, five months earlier.
However, on July 20, a petition from Mindy Jo Harrington, a park resident, to be named administrator of the Burdick estate was granted after a hearing in Bennington Superior Court Probate Division.
Harvey Burdick had died without leaving a will, officials said.
Harrington also called into the board’s Zoom meeting Thursday, asking for town approval to demolish a dilapidated house that was part of Burdick’s estate, located at the entrance of the mobile home park. Board members said no town approval is required.
According to Banner files, the park was established in 1965, two years after the opening of the nearby Green Mountain Race Track, which ceased operations in 1991.