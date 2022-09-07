POWNAL — The Solomon Wright Public Library has launched a search for a new library director to replace Jennifer Ryan, whose last day in the position will be Friday.
Ryan, who began in the part-time director’s post in October 2019, said she has accepted a non-teaching job in education in Berkshire County, Mass., where she lives. She's holding off on naming her new employer, so the school can make the announcement.
Ryan said she started in Pownal just before the COVID-19 pandemic forced an extended closure of the library.
“Unfortunately, because of when I started, we were almost immediately closed for such a long time that I didn’t really get a great feel for the community or get to meet people,” she said. “And I have loved it, especially since we were able to open our door back up, and I’ve been able to interact with the community.”
She added, “I feel like I was just getting my feet under me and getting to know everyone and developing community partnerships. I was reluctant to leave, but it was just the best decision for me at the time, and I am hoping that the trustees can find somebody great to keep up the momentum.”
SEARCH BEGUN
Library board Chairwoman Mary Natalizia said the director’s job is a 20-hour-per-week position, with the possibility of expanded hours in the future. Salary is based on experience.
Candidates should submit a resume, cover letter and three references by Sept. 30 to Natalizia at marynat333@gmail.com.
“The board has posted the job and hopes to fill the position as soon as possible,” she said.
A full job description can be found at nela.mcjobboard.net/jobs/85575.
HIRED IN 2019
Ryan was hired to succeed longtime volunteer librarian Linda Hall, who had retired in 2018 after 30 years in the job. Trustees said at the time that Hall received only a small stipend.
With the change, the board decided to create a paid position and sought assistance from the town, which appropriated funding toward the salary.
Originally from Delaware, Ryan has lived in New England for about 15 years. She previously worked as co-librarian of the Stamford Community Library in Stamford and as a substitute librarian at the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield, Mass.
She also participated in the Vermont Department of Libraries' Certificate of Public Librarianship program, which is designed for people without formal library training who direct small public libraries.
Ryan said she would advise library patrons to check the website for updates while the search for a new director proceeds. Hours might fluctuate, she said.
During the search process, temporary hours will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m.; Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, according to a post on the website.