POWNAL — During two special meetings this week, the Select Board revealed a months-long backlog in the processing of Pownal land records, which town officials said they learned about from attorneys attempting to research deeds.
The board convened on Wednesday in a special meeting and followed that with an emergency session on Thursday, both times going into executive session and then making a statement afterward.
“It recently came to the board’s attention that we have a backlog in the land records,” board member Bob Jarvis said Wednesday.
He said former board liaison Rebecca Dragon, who assists the town occasionally on legal or other matters, was asked to “help fully assess the situation and give us an assessment of what it would take to rectify it.”
The problem was found to extend back to January and included the lack of a required index of property transfers and other records, and a lack of posting to an online access system the town participates in.
Officials said, however, that no records appear to be missing from that period, although the legally required indexing was not done.
ATTORNEY COMPLAINTS
After the second executive session, the board approved funding for extra staff time in the town’s clerk’s office to bring the property sales index and other recording tasks up to date.
The board also approved paying for additional staff training from Cott Systems, the firm retained to help preserve town land records and post them online.
Board Chairman Michael Gardner said, “It was brought to our attention by multiple attorneys that the land records were not being kept up to date since January 2022.”
He said the board asked Dragon to investigate and consult with town counsel and others, and propose solutions.
“It is important for the public to know about the problem and also about the solutions,” Gardner said.
Within the next few weeks, the officials said, an operational plan also should be in place at the town office, using staff training, and a system of checks and balances, to prevent a reoccurrence.
A CLERK RESPONSIBILITY
Board members did not criticize or mention Town Clerk Julie Weber, whose office is responsible for handling land records. But in the past, some have advocated changing the independently elected and autonomous clerk’s position to an appointed post to be hired and supervised by the Select Board.
The idea surfaced after the prior clerk, Karen Burrington, was ill for a extended period before resigning. During that period, issues mostly pertaining to fee revenue collected by the office and inadequate record keeping arose, and was addressed afterward.
However, the proposal to appoint rather than elect clerks was rejected by voters at Town Meeting.
Weber could not be reached Friday for comment.
STEPS TAKEN
Reached by phone, Dragon said the clerk’s office is required to keep an index, so that attorneys or others researching deed records can find transactions and other information about a specific property.
“No indexing was done since January 2022,” she said, adding that some documents were not filed in record books stored in the clerk’s office vault.
The Select Board “thought it was very important to inform the public” about the situation, she said, adding, “As soon as we knew everything about this, we scrambled to rectify it.”
While information appears to be complete, Dragon said the index needs to be created and records need to be scanned for posting online.
“There is nothing missing, but the index is not searchable [by attorneys],” she said.
STAFF TIME, TRAINING
During the Second Board meeting this week, board member Bryan Harris outlined the steps approved for dealing with the backlog.
He said Assistant Town Clerk Priscilla Maxon will be paid at a rate of $20 per hour to perform work outside office hours to update the index.
In addition, Harris said, Cott Systems will be hired for up to 10 hours of staff training at a rate of $260 per hour.
The money will come from the fund created from a legal requirement to take a portion of deed transactions to be used for digitalization of records, new deeds recording books and similar expenses.