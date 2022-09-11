POWNAL — It’s a dispute that has periodically erupted since the growth spurt that followed the 1961 opening of the Green Mountain Race Track — over the type of zoning restrictions, if any, that should be placed on business activity in residential areas.
After the town’s brief experience with a more restrictive land-use bylaw pertaining to residential districts, some officials are now bent on amending the bylaw again in favor of business interests.
They want to allow more business uses and/or give the Development Review Board more leeway to approve site plans or variances.
WORKING ON AMENDMENT
The Planning Commission seemed unanimous this week in deciding to draft an amendment to the town bylaw update that was just adopted in August 2021.
After discussing a range of possible changes, the commission decided to hold another meeting to draft a proposed bylaw amendment to submit to the Select Board, which could then begin the amendment process, requiring public hearings.
The impetus was the recent DRB hearings on proposed business uses on a South Stream Road parcel, which ended in withdrawal of owner John Babson’s permit application after an abutter’s attorney said an appeal to the courts was likely if the use was approved.
Babson withdrew his application to the DRB in August after a third contentious hearing on the proposal. The abutter, on nearby Maple Grove Road, and other residents have raised objections to Babson’s plan to park or store logging trucks, equipment and garbage hauling trucks, and place dumpsters on the property at 2853 South Steam Road.
APPEAL OPTION
Attorney Andrew Lechner, of Facey Goss & McPhee of Rutland, who represented abutter Deborah Eaton, contended during the DRB meetings that the 2021 version of the Pownal bylaw does not allow such a use in the rural residential district.
Lechner also said the DRB and zoning administrator are expected to follow specific guidelines for permitting or granting a variance, and those guidelines have been upheld in Environmental Court cases and appeals to the Vermont Supreme Court.
The Planning Commission on Tuesday discussed possible changes that might include revisions to the bylaw concerning a rural residential zone, where the Babson property is located.
The rural residential zone is designed to maintain and preserve the agricultural character and scenic qualities of the land, while allowing for low-density residential and limited other developments. The type and density of development allowed here is intended to limit the need for costly expansion of public infrastructure into rural areas in town.
Other listed uses include a sawmill and associated log or lumber storage, a garden center or nursery and an auto service or repair business. Conditional uses include golf courses or driving ranges, athletic fields for team sports, and landscaping businesses, provided all equipment is screened from view.
Commission Chairman John Bushee suggested focusing first on two sections under that zoning, including permitted uses with no site plan review required and permitted uses with a site plan review by the DRB required.
Commissioners said they would seek assistance with any amendment proposal from the Bennington County Regional Commission, which assisted with the bylaw update approved in 2021.
INTENT OF BYLAW
During the August DRB hearing on Babson’s proposal, former Planning Commission and DRB member, attorney F. Sydney Smithers said he helped draft the town bylaw approved by voters in 2021.
Smithers said a clear intent of the bylaw was to “give the assurance that neighborhoods would stay the same ... I think we are getting away from that in this particular case.”
Noting the board’s discussion of options under which Babson’s plan might be approved, Smithers said he was “concerned we’re getting off the track and off the guardrails.”
During the hearings, Babson contended that his two businesses actually are based at his office in Bennington, and that he intends to build a home on the South Stream Road site — which has been approved — and store some of his business vehicles and equipment there.
Babson also contended that a prior business use was grandfathered on the property he now owns, but opponents contended no business use permit was granted, only a residential use with a planned building for storage.
BURDEN ON OWNERS
After the August DRB meeting, Realtor Paul Harsch, who attended the meetings to support his client, Eaton, who was having difficulty selling her home because of the uncertainty over the status of Babson’s property, said he thought town officials were essentially “enabling a violator” by not informing Babson from the beginning that a business use is not allowed in the district.
In addition, he contended, the town is forcing abutters to defend the bylaw provisions at their own expense, which amounts to “an unfair tax on some individuals.”
TOWN ‘THREATENED’
Zoning Administrator and Select Board Chairman Michael Gardner and members of the DRB said during the August meeting that they don’t believe an attorney representing an abutter to Babson’s land, “who has threatened to sue the town,” should be allowed to speak during the meeting without the town attorney also being present.
Lechner responded that he was giving some context to remarks about why his client opposes the application.
The meeting ended soon after with Babson withdrawing his application.
Bushee, who also is a member of the DRB, told Planning Commission members this week he didn’t think “it was appropriate” that “the DRB had a job to do, and they couldn’t even get started down the road to doing their job,” because a court appeal was threatened.
Commissioner Bryan Harris said the commission could rehash the DRB meetings or it could consider a bylaw amendment “that would address any concerns.”
Commissioner Megan Randall and others suggested that the BCRC be contacted for assistance with the amendment draft language and with the adoption process.