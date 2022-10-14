POWNAL — The Pownal Select Board voted unanimously Thursday to create a local cannabis control board and named themselves as the members.
The board had discussed the option of creating a local board as Vermont’s first cannabis sale, cultivation and related licenses begin to be approved by the Vermont Cannabis Control Board.
The Select Board previously discussed the option for a local board, which is not required of communities, during a meeting in June with members of the Development Review Board and other town officials.
At that time, the consensus was to reach out to state and other sources and do more research on the pros and cons of forming a local board to review new business applications.
Town Executive Assistant Tara Parks told the board Thursday that awarding a license to sell cannabis products would still be up to the state board, even if a local board is formed.
However, she said a local board could review and comment on a license application before the state board acts on it, and it is likely the town would receive more information about proposals and on a timely basis if a local board is in place.
The town’s input on an application also could carry more weight with the state board, she said.
With little further discussion, the board voted first to create the local board and then to designate the Select Board members to serve on it, as it does when acting as the Board of Health.
Parks said it was her impression most towns would prefer the select board handle those positions, in part because they normally also approve liquor and other licenses.
Pownal currently is the only Bennington County town to create a local cannabis board. The Manchester Select Board, when considering zoning changes for retail sales, was asked about forming control board, but did not show interest.
Winhall, Manchester, Bennington and Pownal are the only county towns to approve retail sale operations in their towns, which requires towns to opt into the program.