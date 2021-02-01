POWNAL — The Select Board has finalized details for an issue-jammed annual town warning, which features a bond vote and several questions aimed at changing key town jobs from elected to appointed positions.
The board also has rescheduled the Pownal annual floor meeting, in conjunction with other area towns that hope to ensure local cable TV coverage of the sessions. Those meetings will all be held online because of COVID-19-related restrictions on large gatherings.
In addition, the board on Thursday approved having the town clerk’s office mail March 2 ballots to all registered voters in Pownal.
Voters will have the option of voting in person on election day, dropping off ballots at the town office or polling place, or mailing back the ballots they receive.
BOND VOTE
The bond proposal is to fund a new town office building near the current office on Center Street, costing an estimated total of $865,000 and including use of an old schoolhouse to be moved to the site and modular additions to that structure.
A second bond vote is necessary because of cost estimate increases after the project, which was expected to have a groundbreaking in early 2020, experienced a series of delays.
The bond vote is to affirm an October 2019 town vote to approve a $600,000 bond toward the project. The question voters will see March 2 also proposes adding $90,000 from undesignated surplus town funds to cover the cost increases and to use $175,000 already in a town office building fund to complete the project.
The ballot question reads: “Shall the Town of Pownal ratify and confirm the action taken at the October 29, 2019 special meeting authorizing the construction of a Town Office building at an estimated cost of Eight Hundred Sixty-Five Thousand Dollars ($865,000) and cover the cost thereof through the issuance of bonds or notes in an amount not to exceed $600,000, the expenditure of $175,000 from the Municipal Office Fund, and the application of $90,000 from undesignated surplus funds?”
There will be two hearings prior to the bond vote, one on Wednesday and a second on Feb. 24, both beginning at 7 p.m. The videoconference meetings will be accessible through Zoom or through CAT-TV, the local cable network, or the CAT-TV Facebook page.
Board members are also expected to discuss how the bond tax will be levied. Previously, the plan was to add a set fee per parcel of real estate to an owner’s tax bill, but other options will be discussed at the public hearings.
BOARD RACES
Voters also will decide who will serve in two one-year select board seats and in one three-year seat.
The election ballot lineup is posted on the town’s website.
APPOINTED POSTS
The board has also placed questions on the March 2 ballot asking voters if they want to make the town clerk, treasurer, delinquent tax collector and constable appointed rather than elected positions, and eliminate the elected lister positions and replace those with an appointed professional assessor.
The board has scheduled a special meeting for this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the implications of appointed versus elected town officials and the job descriptions involved.
In addition, voters will weigh in March 2 on whether cannabis sales should be allowed in town when the state legalization legislation takes effect next year.
And a citizen petition added a question to the ballot, asking whether the elected town auditor positions that were eliminated in a town vote last year should be reinstated.
The town fiscal 2022 general government budget funding question reads as follows: “Shall the voters appropriate $ 1,128,545.00 for the General Expenses of the Town, of which $ 737,651.32 is to be raised by taxes and $ 76,343.68 from prior year undesignated surplus funds?”
The highway budget question is as follows on the ballot: “Shall the voters appropriate $ 1,138,010.00 for the maintenance and construction of highways of the Town, of which $ 836,497.76 is to be raised by taxes and $ 165,512.24 from prior year undesignated surplus funds?”