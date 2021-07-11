POWNAL — The town is anticipating an infusion of $335,938 in COVID-19 impact relief funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
As with other Vermont communities, town officials and staff intend to work out a plan for allocating the funding.
Pownal Executive Assistant Tim Darter confirmed in an email the estimated amount coming to the town.
Currently, the additional revenue “has not been earmarked for anything,” Darter said. “We are planning to meet with the [Select] board and strategically determine how to allocate the funds. Respective departments/areas are now identifying opportunities that may exist for the use of ARPA funds.”
According to Bennington officials, who learned in late June the town would receive nearly $1.4 million in ARPA funding, communities have until December 2026 to spend the funds, and a second round of funding through the federal program also is expected, depending on details yet to be worked out at the federal level.
The Vermont League of Cities and Towns has issued recommendations for the use of the ARPA funds, including that towns determine whether a use might already be covered under a different state or nongovernment grant program.
In Bennington, the Select Board will determine the spending priorities after public discussions during board meetings.
Communities also were asked to appoint a town representative and a contact person concerning the ARPA program, and the Pownal board chose Darter as the contact person and board Chairwoman Angie Rawling as the town’s representative.
ZONING BYLAWS
The Select Board on Thursday also set July 27 and 29 as hearing dates for recent proposed revisions to the town zoning bylaws prepared by the Planning Commission. The revisions concern allowing hunting camps outside the forest zone, so-called tiny house structures and the storage of unregistered or junk vehicles.
Board member and Zoning Administrator Mike Gardner said those public hearing dates would be compatible with posting requirements for adoption of the complete revision of the town’s zoning bylaw package.
The Select Board had requested that the Planning Commission take another look at the sections that were reworked during a late June meeting.
Another change sought by the board and referred back to planners concerns proposed expansion of the town’s industrial zone.
Board member Bob Jarvis said that review, which he had suggested, will take longer, but any industrial zone change could be adopted later as an amendment.
The board set a tentative date for a vote to adopt the revised town bylaw package on Aug. 12.