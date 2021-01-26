POWNAL — Pownal Elementary School will remain open for hybrid in-person learning after the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union was notified of a positive COVID-19 test within the learning community
“This afternoon we had a meeting with the SVSU Rapid Response Team, the principal from Pownal Elementary School, and representatives from the Vermont Department of Health following a positive case of COVID-19. The Pownal Elementary School building will remain open for hybrid in-person learning. Those affected have been contacted,” said a statement from SVSU superintendent James Culkeen.
The building was getting a thorough cleaning and the building will stay open.
Tuesday is the third day in the past four that a school in the SVSU has had a positive case in its learning communities. On Saturday, the Mount Anthony Union High School and the Southwest Tech buildings were closed and students were switched to remote learning for the week of Jan. 25.
On Monday, Bennington Elementary School also went remote after the district was notified of two positive COVID-19 cases in that building.
“With the influx in cases in recent days, I want to stress the importance of the safety precautions put in place by the Vermont Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I urge everyone in our community to wear a mask and maintain physical distance whenever possible,” Culkeen said.
The SVSU reminded students and their families that the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 are to wear a face mask, wash hands, keep children at home if they are exhibiting any symptoms common to COVID-19, and to call the doctor if anyone in the family has symptoms of COVID-19.
People are asked to check the district’s website and social media accounts for any other updates.