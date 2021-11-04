POWNAL — Students at Pownal Elementary School got an unexpected day off Thursday when the school's water system malfunctioned hours before the morning bell rang.
The problem has been repaired, and classes were expected to resume as scheduled Friday morning, the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union said.
Superintendent James Culkeen said the water at the school was working when staff arrived at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
But sometime around 7 a.m., an electrical issue arose with the pump controls, “which resulted in the system not able to maintain pressure,” Culkeen said. “Without pressure in the water system, bathrooms and the kitchen were inoperable and the school building could not be open.”
That led to the school having to call every family to make sure that someone could pick up their child, or assure that someone would be home when the school bus arrived.
All students were able to get home safely, SVSU public information coordinator Katie West said.
“Repairs have been made and school will be open [Friday],” Culkeen said. “Further repairs will be necessary and replacement parts are on order. We anticipate those repairs can take place outside of school hours and will not anticipate additional school closures.”