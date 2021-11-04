POWNAL — Students at Pownal Elementary School got an unexpected day off Thursday when the school’s water system malfunctioned hours before the morning bell rang. They’ll miss school again Friday so the problem can be fixed, the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union said.
At first, the district planned to move ahead with class Thursday and fix the problem over the weekend. But late Thursday afternoon, the district learned that the part it needed would not arrive until Friday.
“The part that we need will be delivered tomorrow and installed on Saturday. Pownal Elementary School will not have school tomorrow,” Superintendent James Culkeen said Thursday.
Culkeen said the water at the school was working when staff arrived at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
But sometime around 7 a.m., an electrical issue arose with the pump controls, “which resulted in the system not able to maintain pressure,” Culkeen said. “Without pressure in the water system, bathrooms and the kitchen were inoperable and the school building could not be open.”
That led to the school having to call every family to make sure that someone could pick up their child, or assure that someone would be home when the school bus arrived.
All students were able to get home safely, SVSU public information coordinator Katie West said.
Pownal Elementary has an enrollment of 219 students from kindergarten through sixth grade, according to enrollment data provided to the SVSU Board of Directors.