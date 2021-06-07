POWNAL — Pownal Elementary School has received a $5,000 grant from Williams College for staff training to support students who are experiencing trauma.
The training aims to better equip staff on how to respond to students who are experiencing trauma, which the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union said is part of its bigger goal of creating safe and healthy schools.
“Trauma-informed work and practices go into being able to support the whole child,” said Jessa Ordway, SVSU’s social/emotional/behavior coach. “We’re collaborating as teams to not only meet the academic needs of students, but also the behavioral and social and emotional needs of students.”
Adverse experiences that commonly lead to trauma include abuse, neglect, domestic violence, homelessness and poverty, said Ordway, citing research. She also mentioned as factors racism, sexism, incarceration of a parent, a parent’s dealing with mental health issues and substance abuse in the home.
Ordway said that while trauma is a universal experience, and more common than we think, it is also a subjective experience. “What is traumatic to one person might not be to another,” she said. “What we do know is those impacts can have lasting effects on people.”
Pownal Elementary teaching and non-teaching staff work in teams to figure out which students might need trauma-related support. Ordway said their assessments involve using data to monitor student performance in various areas.
The response can be varied. Pownal Elementary has a social-emotional skills curriculum in place, which teaches students skills for resolving conflicts, working with others, forming healthy relationships and making good decisions.
Besides this, the staff may also help children experiencing trauma by adjusting classroom teaching styles, putting them in touch with a counselor or referring them to external support organizations.
“Sometimes it’s classroom management strategies,” said SVSU spokeswoman Katie West. “It’s a little bit more nuanced.”
Pownal Elementary was among seven schools that received Williams College’s 2021 Bicentennial Olmsted Awards for Faculty and Curricular Development. The annual award goes to K-12 schools within Massachusetts’ northern Berkshire County and southern Vermont, where the college has ongoing service-learning partnerships.
Paula Consolini, director of the college’s Center for Learning in Action, said Pownal Elementary’s staff training in trauma-informed practices is noteworthy for its concrete objectives and plan to develop a monitoring system that will evaluate the effectiveness of the program.
“We also see great potential for others, including our students, to learn from their work in this critical area of need,” Consolini said.
Last year, the program also received $5,000 from the Olmsted Award. Because Pownal Elementary wasn’t able to hold in-person staff training last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it plans to combine both years’ grants in upcoming training, Principal Todd Phillips told Williams College in a letter.
Other schools within SVSU also conduct trauma-informed training for its staff, West said.