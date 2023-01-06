POWNAL — A Southern Vermont author visited Pownal Elementary school Friday and gave the kids a presentation on the importance of illustration in children’s books.
John Steven Gurney traveled over the mountain from Brattleboro to talk about his illustration and literary achievements. He held two assemblies — one for grades three through six and one for the younger grades.
The event was funded by a $25,000 grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation that Pownal librarian Becky Bratcher applied for. The grant’s intended use is to pay for literacy programs, literacy support and new books.
Gurney has illustrated about 150 books, and he’s in the process of writing a series of graphic novels — some of which are already on the shelves.
After the kids took their places in the gym, a teacher shut the lights off, and Gurney’s presentation began.
He explained to students how illustrations can be a big part of the story, especially in children’s books. They discussed how symbols and characters can be used to enhance the story and give the reader a better understanding.
He also showed how illustrations are able to elicit specific and strong emotions.
A small but memorable moment of the presentation came when Gurney shared pictures that he drew when he was in elementary school. Some were great, but he included several illustrations that he drew of his sister — which were hilariously hideous. The students got a great laugh out of the drawings.
He hopes kids will “linger with the illustrations,” so they can observe all the interesting details that would otherwise go unnoticed.
The students had a lot of questions for him during the question and answer session. They wanted to know all about his writing process and what inspires him. He told them his first book was inspired by his son's love of trains and dinosaurs.
With the time left over, Gurney took the kids through the process of drawing two different illustrations. Each kid got a clipboard, paper and a pen, so they could participate.
As the first drawing progressed, some of the students thought it was a potato head, others thought it was just a smiling face. Once it was complete, the drawing was of a man. Gurney then flipped his paper upside down to reveal a picture of a baby, and all of the students cheered and were clearly amazed.
The second photo took a little while to draw, but once it was finished all of the students produced a detailed picture of a monkey holding a banana. The kids proudly showed off their drawings.
Then the real excitement began. There were two long tables covered in books, and each student could choose one to take home for free. The kids were excited to search through the stacks of books to decide what title they’ll take home.
One of the books that got Gurney said he was excited to read as a kid was the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. He said it “got my imagination really fired up.” There’s a hope that the students at Pownal will find a book that inspires them, too.
The CLiF grant also will fund a family spaghetti dinner in February, where parents can discuss why it's important for their kids to read, and each child will go home with free books. It also will pay for an event in March where an author will help students create stories based on their family.