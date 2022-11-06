POWNAL – A Shaftsbury man was arrested on a fourth DUI-drugs charge and other citations after his vehicle collided with a motorcycle Sunday morning in Pownal, Vermont State Police reported.
Troopers Colin Shepley and Jared Lacoste reported that Danny Main Jr., 35, was driving a 1999 GMC Denali near the Evergreen Mobile Home Park on Route 7 near the Massachusetts line when his SUV collided with a 2019 Harley-Davidson driven by Thomas DeMichael, 63, of Stafford Springs, Conn.
DeMichael was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and later airlifted to Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center with “serious but non-life threatening injuries,” police reported.
State police said an investigation “revealed that Main was traveling south when his tire reportedly blew out causing him to cross over the centerline and strike an oncoming motorcycle who was traveling north. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.”
They reported that Main “was subsequently arrested for DUI-Drugs #4 with serious injury resulting; driving with a suspended license, violation of conditions of release and possession of a regulated drug.”
Main was later lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail, police said.
He was expected to be arraigned on the charges Monday at Bennington Superior Court Criminal Division.
State Police were assisted on scene by the Pownal Fire Department, Pownal Rescue Squad, Leblanc's Towing, and Southern Vermont Auto.