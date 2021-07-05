POWNAL — A two-car crash resulted in minor injuries for the drivers of both vehicles and briefly necessitated the closure of U.S. Route 7 on Monday morning, according to police.
The driver of a Jeep Commander, of Pownal, slowed and began to turn left into a driveway, but the other driver, of Williamstown, Mass., traveling south in a Subaru Forester behind the Jeep, continued forward, according to a Vermont State Police news release.
The Subaru driver then attempted to swerve to avoid a collision but struck the Jeep on the driver’s side.
Both vehicles traveled off the roadway following the collision, according to police, who were dispatched to the scene around 10:15 a.m.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries, according to the release. Both of the vehicles were totaled.
Vermont State Police said the agency was assisted on the scene by the Pownal Fire Department, Pownal Rescue Squad and All Service Towing of Bennington.