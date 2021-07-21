POWNAL — A Pownal couple suffered injuries Tuesday night when a car crashed into their house on Route 346, Vermont State Police said.
The two, Ralph and Judith Greenawalt, both 73, were brought to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for treatment. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, VSP said in a statement.
Robert Viores, 30, of Pownal, was seen driving at a high rate of speed before losing control of his car and crashing into the Greenawalts' house, police said. When he tried to run away, witnesses chased him down and held him until police arrived.
The crash occurred around 8:20 p.m.
Viores has been charged with aggravated assault, gross negligent operation, DUI-alcohol, and failure to stop violations. He was ordered to be held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility, and was to appear in Bennington Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Pownal Fire Department.