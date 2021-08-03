BENNINGTON — A Pownal couple are waiting to be extradited to Rhode Island where they are accused of breaking into relatives’ home to kidnap their three children.
The couple, Justin and Alexandria Mancini, are wanted in Rhode Island on charges of childsnatching, burglary and violating a restraining order, according to court documents.
Police say the Mancinis illegally took their three children from the home of Justin Mancini’s parents in Rhode Island overnight Sunday. The state had reportedly given his parents “care, custody and control” of the children, described as between the ages of 1 and 6.
Justin Mancini’s father told investigators that when he and his wife woke up around 8 a.m. Monday, the children were gone from the house. The hinges of an outside door and the door itself had been removed, enabling access to the house, and the front door was left open, according to an affidavit and arrest warrant from the Coventry (R.I.) Police Department.
Justin Mancini’s parents told police they believe he and his wife had taken the children, “as they had tried to do so in the past,” the affidavit reads.
It said Coventry police then called Justin Mancini, 27, who acknowledged the children were with him in Pownal. A "ping" of his cellphone apparently confirmed his location in Pownal.
After hearing from Rhode Island authorities, the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department said deputies arrested Justin and Alexandria Mancini, 25, on Monday following instructions from the local state’s attorney’s office.
Members of the Vermont Department for Children and Families took the children, who were to be turned over to their Rhode Island counterparts, according to a BCSD affidavit.
The affidavit states that when interviewed by deputies, Justin and Alexandria Mancini admitted going to Rhode Island and taking the children.
During appearances in Bennington Superior criminal court on Tuesday, they each consented to being extradited to Rhode Island. A local prosecutor said they’re expected to be picked up by Rhode Island authorities within the week.
Meanwhile, they are being held without bail. Justin Mancini is detained at Marble Valley Correctional Facility, in Rutland; Alexandria Mancini is at Chittenden Correctional Facility.