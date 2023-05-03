POWNAL — The Select Board is weighing acquiring a 2.9-acre parcel between Route 7 and Center Street to facilitate PFOA and PFAS testing and a cleanup plan with the help of state and federal programs.
The town could afterward sell the land for redevelopment, or keep the site and obtain protection against environmental liability after completion of a cleanup plan with state assistance, according to the proposal.
Pownal would be shielded from liability for environmental or related costs going forward, officials said.
The board met April 27 with Kim Caldwell, a hazardous site manager with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, who explained that the programs are designed to clean up contaminated brownfields sites for reuse.
The vacant parcel, across North Pownal Road from the Pownal Center Firehouse driveway, was leased for several years during the 1950s by the former Warren Wire Co. The company later consolidated its wire-coating operations at a larger plant on Route 346, before Warren Wire was acquired during the mid-1960s by General Cable Corp.
No longer is used for manufacturing, that main factory building was acquired from a General Cable successor company in 1988 by Mack Molding for warehouse space.
American Premier Underwriters, which the state considers a responsible party for addressing the contamination, became involved at the time of the factory sale. The company also is considered responsible for addressing contamination at the Center Street site.
PFOA DETECTED
Warren Wire and General Cable Corp. coated wire and other materials with liquid Teflon containing PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), which has been detected at both locations since 2016.
The once widely used chemical has been associated through studies with several diseases and conditions, including high cholesterol and blood pressure, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, and kidney and testicular cancer.
Caldwell said the proposal involving the town evolved from discussions with Unicorn Management Consultants, a firm representing American Premier Underwriters, which is funding ongoing remediation work at the Route 346 site.
Unicorn Management also has examined the Center Street parcel on behalf of APU.
At the Route 346 site, the nearby Pownal Fire District water system well was found to be contaminated with PFOA in 2016 and now requires a filtering system — funded by APU — to remove the man-made chemical. Future remediation work also is expected on sites around the former factory building.
PRIOR TESTING
Although the Center Street site was used for Warren Wire operations in a building no longer standing, prior soil and test well sampling found PFOA and related PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) chemicals on the parcel, in soil and groundwater.
The current landowner, Glen Matunas, purchased the site in 2015 without knowing it was contaminated, Caldwell said, and the officials said he has indicated he would sell the contaminated property at a nominal price.
Select Board Chairman Mike Gardner said during the April 27 meeting that he and Caldwell met several months ago with a representative of Unicorn Management, who suggested that the town acquire the site to facilitate final testing and remediation plan preparation.
Garner said his first impression of the idea was negative, but he came to believe “the pros outweigh the cons,” as the town could get the parcel cleaned up at no cost to Pownal and without risking liability for current or future environmental issues.
Gardner and other board members agreed they would like to meet with Unicorn representatives before deciding whether to enter a required initial agreement with state environmental and economic development agencies.
BRELLA PROGRAM
If the town ultimately decided to keep the site, rather than sell it to a developer, Caldwell said she’d recommend applying to enter the state’s BRELLA, or Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act program.
That would involve an initial site evaluation for historical environmental concerns, followed by test well and soil sampling, and other tests to help develop a formal action plan for a cleanup project.
State or federal funding is available to cover some or all of the cost — as well as to assist with the cleanup.
A private developer also could purchase the land after participating in the BRELLA program and receive protection from liability concerns. A New York-based developer eyeing redevelopment of a 19th-century mill in Bennington is following that option.