POWNAL — The Select Board appears close to adopting a revised and updated zoning bylaw package but a few sections were referred back to the Planning Commission for further review.
During a public hearing May 13 on the draft bylaw, which was prepared by planners with assistance from the Bennington County Regional Commission, board members generally praised the changes.
BCRC Executive Director Jim Sullivan, who attended the hearing, said there was an emphasis on updating and simplifying the document to make it easier for residents, developers and contractors to understand.
Chairwoman Angie Rawling said the BCRC had done a good job of streamlining the bylaw package.
One significant change in the bylaw, Sullivan said with a smile, “is there are fewer pages.”
He added that there was little difference, for instance, between what is allowed in the Village as opposed to the former Commercial zoning district, but the number of conditional uses was simplified and shortened.
BACK TO THE PC
The Select Board discussed several areas of the bylaw members thought needed more revision. Those include whether the zones where heavy industry is allowed should be expanded; sections involving tiny houses or similar buildings; hunting camps, and provisions of the town’s regulation of unregistered motor vehicles.
The only geographical boundaries in the zoning map that changed in the draft plan involved a small forest zone section that was added to the surrounding residential zone, Sullivan said.
Board members Harry “Jamie” Percey and Bob Jarvis said they would like to consider expanding the two industrial zones, now around the former Pownal Tanning Co. site in North Pownal and near the current Mack Molding building on Route 346.
They both indicated they favor an expansion of the zone in areas along the railroad tracks, which pass by both the former tannery and the Mack Molding building. Jarvis said having additional space open to industrial use might help in attracting such an operation to town. Percey said the railroad line could also serve as an attraction for a business seeking to locate an industrial plant in town.
Sullivan said the industrial areas haven’t changed in the draft bylaw revision, but the three Village areas in town allow light-industrial and light-manufacturing uses.
Those zones are in Pownal Center and extending north along Route 7; in North Pownal village and extending to the west along Route 346; and in south Pownal, around the intersection of Route 7 and Route 346 and extending along Route 7 toward the Williamstown, Mass., line.
Sullivan said there is no reason the town could not expand its industrial zone, or the board and planners could expand the industrial area through a zoning amendment if a major employer approached the town.
CAMPS, TINY HOUSES
Board member Michael Gardner asked about so-called tiny houses and how they should be regulated, whether they would be considered similar to a residence.
Percey asked whether they would be considered similar to parked campers.
Sullivan said it would depend on the use of a tiny house and whether someone is living there year-round, which would be something the town would want to monitor.
The board also discussed the requirements for issuing fines for violations, such as involving the section on keeping unregistered motor vehicles that are visible from the roadway. Board member Ron Bisson suggested researching state regulations regarding fines.
And Jarvis proposed allowing property owners who have had fire or other damage five years to begin reconstruction and another five years to finish the work – as opposed to the proposed three years to begin work and three more to finish. The motion did not receive a second.
The board voted unanimously to send the package back to the Planning Commission to review the items discussed by the Select Board.
The bylaw and any revisions will then come back to the board for possible adoption.