POWNAL — Town Clerk Julie Weber knew she had qualified to become the first from Pownal certified by the Vermont Municipal Clerks and Treasurers Association; she just didn’t know when that certification might arrive.
Two fellow clerks from Bennington County — Anita Sheldon of Manchester and Marlene Hall of Shaftsbury — took care of the when.
Knowing that Weber was unable to attend the association’s annual meeting in Fairlee on Sept. 20 and 21, Hall and Sheldon decided to deliver the framed certificate in person during a Pownal Select Board meeting Thursday.
“We felt that was something that should be presented publicly,” Hall said this week. “The Select Board was very cooperative.”
PRESENTED AT MEETING
During the board’s meeting, Sheldon, who is on the clerk association’s board, told Weber, “We not only respect you as an individual, but we really appreciate everything you do and your willingness to give back.”
The announcement that Weber would also be the first in town history to earn the certification brought a round of applause from the board, other officials and residents in attendance at Town Hall.
“This is a special day,” said town Executive Assistant Tara Parks. “This is probably the best thing I’ve gotten to do at Town Hall so far.”
Weber, who began serving as an assistant town clerk in 2014, said Wednesday, “They surprised me. I knew I was getting it but didn’t know when. ... I’m excited, and I am excited to be the first one from Pownal to become certified.”
Weber, 50, became acting clerk after longtime Clerk Karen Burrington became ill. She was elected for the first time in 2018.
In her first campaign statement, she said in part, “My ultimate goal is to become a fully certified town clerk.”
NEW ENGLAND ASSOCIATION
Hall said Weber has been a fellow classmate, along with Sheldon, in taking a range of classes toward certification by the New England Association of City and Town Clerks.
That certification normally takes about three years, she said, but that turned into five years, because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Hall said Weber should have more than enough credits to qualify for that certification as well.
Weber also was the subject over the summer of a Banner feature article that described how she had overcome the loss of both feet to an infection related to diabetes.