POWNAL — Town officials have announced a series of new developments at Center Street Park.
New skateboard and scooter ramps were constructed. The materials were funded by recreation donations to the town.
The park includes a quarter-pipe, rails, a bank, and repurposed old picnic tables were made into skate features.
Eventually murals will be painted on the sides of the larger features. The skate features were built with volunteer labor.
Skaters have been coming to Center Street Park from other towns to use the new installation.
A shed was donated to the town for storage of recreation items such as skates, corn hole boards and horseshoes. The town plans to make improvements on the shed (adding shelving and new siding) this summer.
All the materials for a horseshoe pit were donated by a resident.
Three new picnic tables also were built for the park. The materials were purchased by the Solomon Wright Public Library with funds from an American Library Association Libraries Transforming Communities grant, and the labor was donated by (4) D&L Picnic Tables | Facebook.
An older picnic table was picked up, refinished, and redelivered to the park. The person who performed that task would like to thank the Pownal Valley Fire Department for facilitating this work.
The town Parks and Rec Committee collaborated with the library. The library grant also will fund the installation of a shade pavilion and a “little library,” which the library will stock with free books for park visitors to take.
The library hopes to use the space for events such as outdoor story hours.
Three charcoal grills were purchased with money from the Stewart’s Holiday Matching dollars program, and are being installed at the park. This funding also paid for a portable john at the park through October.
The recreational development is an example of how much can be done with very little with volunteer help, organizers said. The cost was under $10,000, they said, to provide a variety of recreational activities at the park that span all seasons. Work started with ice skating rinks last winter.
The improvements to the Town Green area also could open the way for more recreational or economic development, officials said in a release.
To offer feedback about future ideas for the park, or with questions about using the space for an event, email info@townofpownal.org.