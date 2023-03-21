POWNAL — Select Board members want Town Clerk Julie Weber to meet to discuss alleged lapses regarding her legally specified duties in filing property records and performing other tasks of her office.
The board had invited the clerk to a special meeting Thursday, but Weber informed members that she could not attend.
However, the board and town office personnel discussed their concerns at that meeting, and they read a letter sent to Weber and prepared with help from attorneys advising the town in the matter.
Another special meeting was tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, but as of Tuesday afternoon, Weber had not indicated she would attend, officials said.
Regardless, the board plans to discuss the situation again during its regular meeting Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m. at the town offices.
Weber could not be reached this week for comment.
LETTER SENT
“Although the Selectboard does not have supervisory authority over you as an elected clerk, it is our responsibility to address any issues affecting the town,” the board stated in a March 16 letter to Weber. “Several concerning issues about your job performance have come to our attention. This letter serves as documentation of your unsatisfactory performance as town clerk, and our requests for remediation ... .”
The letter, which Pownal officials said was reviewed and edited by attorneys appointed by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns’ Property and Casualty Intermunicipal Fund, the town’s liability insurer, then states several concerns.
ISSUES IN NOVEMBER
It also notes that the board registered similar concerns in November about “one year’s worth of backlogged” deeds-related records “and the absence of an accessible index.”
At that time, the board also hired Assistant Town Clerk Priscilla Maxon to come in outside regular hours to help bring the deeds record filing up to date – a process that required training for Maxon with the COTT Systems online land records filing system that Pownal participates in.
The letter to Weber, read at the March 16 meeting by board Chairman Michael Gardner, said the town incurred added salary and other expenses amounting to approximately $7,000.
“Recently the Selectboard decided to follow up on the situation by simply checking your daybook, just as a lawyer would if they came in to do a title search,” Gardner said Thursday, quoting from the notification letter. “It was at that time we realized that you have not updated your daybook in over a month. Likewise, no entries have been made into the COTT system for the same amount of time.”
LIABILITY CONCERNS
Gardner and Vice Chairwoman Angie Rawling expressed disappointment in learning that similar problems seemed to be occurring in the clerk’s office only a few months after their intervention in November.
“I am just very concerned about the liability this is opening the town up for,” Rawling said.
She and Gardner both said they have asked Weber numerous times whether she needed help but were told there were no problems.
“It was just a few months ago that this subject came up, and we attempted to rectify it,” said board member Harry “Jamie” Percey.
He said serious problems could result if attorneys researching deeds can’t locate what they need from the clerk’s office.
Gardner also said the board has heard complaints about a lack of timely response from the clerk to members of the public.
He said an answering machine in Weber’s office was found on March 15 to have 46 voice messages, dating back to Feb. 28, with some callers saying they had called multiple times.
HELP AVAILABLE
Gardner added that there are two assistant clerks that could be called in to help, and other town office personnel, including the executive assistant and administrative assistant, are willing and available to assist others in Town Hall.
“Delegating a little bit of responsibility to people who are trained and reaching out and asking for help – there is nothing wrong with that,” Percey said Thursday.
Gardner also read a letter from Weber, who said she could not attend the meeting that night and she needed more notice for a meeting.
She also said she normally does not officially enter deed transactions for about two weeks around annual town meeting and election season, which was March 6 and 7 this year.
The clerk also cited a lack of internet service and electricity for two days as reasons some tasks had to be put temporarily “on the back burner.”
ELECTED VS APPOINTED
A key point discussed has been the clerk’s status as holding an elected position, rather than an appointed one. An appointed staff member could be recruited, hired, and if necessary, fired by the board.
The board in 2018 placed a question on the annual Town Meeting ballot asking voters to approve making the clerk’s job an appointed post, which has been done in other Vermont communities and involving other traditionally elected positions as well. However, that request was defeated at the polls.
In their March 16 letter to Weber, board members also said, “We are rightfully concerned about this situation. While we understand that the month of election can be very busy and it can be difficult to get all of your work done, you do have two assistants that you could utilize to ensure things are recorded in a timely manner and we would expect you to do so.”
The letter added, “Because the voters ultimately hold you accountable, the Selectboard is within its authority to publicly discuss the issue so that the community can make an informed decision at the next election. We will also likely be sending all of these concerns and documentation to the Secretary of State and any other agency that may be able to help us with this situation.”