POWNAL — A “post-termination hearing” for fired longtime Pownal staff member Linda Sciarappa was held Monday, and the Select Board is expected to issue a statement on the matter during its regular meeting Thursday.
Board liaison Rebecca Dragon said in an email that Sciarappa, the former town executive assistant, did not attend the meeting Monday, which was held in executive session.
The hearing followed a unanimous board decision on March 4 to fire her “for cause” in the wake of a mailing error that led to about 1,100 town reports being sent to incorrect addresses and to a postponement of the annual town election.
“It was post-termination, no need for affirmation,” Dragon said of the hearing on Monday. “She declined attendance. They voted to terminate effective immediately for cause last Thursday … .”
A post-termination, Dragon said, is a second hearing made available to a former employee.
FEW DETAILS
The exact reasons for the dismissal have not been detailed by the board, other than to state that the firing was “for cause.”
Sciarappa, a town office employee for more than 20 years, had received criticism during a prior board discussion of the town report mailing error. That led to forced cancellation of the March 2 town election because of a state requirement that reports that are mailed must be sent out at least 10 days prior to an election.
Criticism from some board members was that they were not notified of the problem before an emergency session on the town report issue was called.
Sciarappa did not directly handle the preparation of the voter addresses for submission to the report printer, but some contended that the reports are the responsibility of the board and therefore her as their lead staff member.
The mailing data was prepared by former town auditor David Adams. He was hired by the board as a contractor to help with the report, which he had worked on in the past.
Adams told the board that many of the address data pieces, such as names and streets or ZIP codes, did not assemble in the computer program into correct voter addresses.
Adams said he didn’t know how the data problem occurred and he didn’t notice it before providing a computer file with the information to the report printers. The work was done on his own computer, he said.