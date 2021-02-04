POWNAL — The Select Board discussed but didn’t decide Wednesday how a $600,000 bond for the new town office project would be repaid if the proposal wins voter approval during the March 2 election.
Taxing options were discussed during a public hearing, however, and those included assessing a flat charge on all real estate parcels; assessing a charge on only developed parcels, or taxing according to the assessed value and tax rate, the way other property bills are determined.
A flat tax on property is the method of repayment for the bond that funded the Pownal wastewater system, which opened in 2006. Owners of developed parcels have paid a flat tax of approximately $70 per year on the sewer bond, while undeveloped parcels are assessed roughly half as much.
Board member Robert Jarvis said during the first of two hearings on the town office bond proposal that he began to have misgivings about assessing a flat tax on all parcels when it was discussed last year. He said someone with multiple parcels not of high value could end up paying more than a taxpayer with an expensive home on a single parcel.
Board member Ronald Bisson agreed, saying that some woodlots or small parcels or farm parcels have a low assessed values, and several flat tax fees could add up to a significant amount.
Jenny Dewar, who called into the public hearing, said she believes there should be a per-parcel tax, “the same as for the sewer bond.”
Board member Michael Gardner said the board should plan to decide on the taxing method for the town office bond at the second hearing, set for Feb. 24.
BOND VOTE ERROR?
The Select Board is asking voters in March to reaffirm a $600,000 bond that was approved for the project at an October 2019 special town meeting, along with use of $90,000 in undesignated town funds now in the budget and $175,000 in an existing town office fund to cover the $865,000 cost of the project.
The $90,000 figure represents increases since the project failed to go to a groundbreaking by early 2020, as planned. A series of permitting delays continued into the fall, but board members said they now have all permits in hand, pending voter approval of the bond and new funding formula.
Dewar asked during the hearing Wednesday for more information on why the $600,000 bond had to be approved again.
Board liaison Rebecca Dragon said that that was what the town’s bond attorney advised, but Dewar pressed for a more detailed answer.
Bisson said, “It was because we didn’t get the application in on time” last year.
That sounds like “there was an error and we had to start over,” Dewar said.
Chairwoman Angie Rawling said the reasons were “hard to explain” and involve the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a slower than expected permitting process and because of delayed town audit reports.
Dragon then added that it was “due to a personnel issue. The correct information was not given to our town clerk, and [the bond vote] was not warned three times in a row like it was supposed to be; it was warned once.”
The personnel issue, which was not explained, “is something the board cannot speak about,” Dragon said.
“This is open government; why can’t you speak about that?” Dewar asked, but board members provided the same response about a personnel issue.
UNDESIGNATED FUNDS
The board also was asked about the surplus funds being used for the project and the effect on the amounts that are annually carried over to offset costs in the next budget.
Board member Harry “Jamie” Percey said the undesignated surplus from all town accounts had $163,000 this year, so that if $90,000 is removed for the project there still would be $73,000 available.
Dragon and Jarvis also stressed that the board originally thought to seek a bond for $690,000 this March to cover the cost overruns, but later decided to use $90,000 in surplus funds because it would cost an additional $45,000 in interest over the life of the bond to borrow $690,000 rather than $600,000.
Dragon also has said bond interest rates this year are expected to be lower, which should lower the overall cost of a bond for the project.
In answer to a question during the hearing, officials said the project could be largely finished within a few months, in part because modular construction allows sections to be assembled in a factory and brought to the Center Street building site – the former Bartels Lodge parcel adjacent the current town office site.
The plan involves moving a former Pownal schoolhouse from a nearby site on North Pownal Road to the building site and adding two modular sections to that building for a town office and meeting facility.
All of the board members said they support the proposal and urged voters to approve it March 2.
Gardner said he was initially opposed last year but now sees the plan “as the best way to move forward” on a long-sought new town building.
He added that the board could also look for further reductions after the bond is approved to lower the amount needed.
Referring to other plans to develop the Bartels parcel, which the town owns, into a town green, recreation and historic preservation area, Gardner said he is now convinced that “this is the place for a town office, and this is the time to do it.”