POWNAL — The Select Board has released a long-delayed forensic audit report, saying the delay was caused by concern the first version they received wrongly criticized the work of Town Treasurer Ellen Strohmaier, possibly defaming the longtime town official.
Board members said during a special meeting Jan. 5 that, before releasing a forensic report of town accounting commissioned in 2019 from Graham & Veroff, of Springfield, they first approved a second, narrowly focused report from Bonadio & Co., of Albany, N.Y., which was received Dec. 31.
That second report was sought to specifically address issues raised surrounding the treasurer’s participation in the Vermont Municipal Employees Retirement System (VMERS) and her contributions to the system from 2017 to 2020.
The Bonadio report was discussed at the board meeting, and both reports were later posted on the town’s Facebook page and the town website, along with a video of the special meeting.
‘IN COMPLIANCE’
Josh Bills, of Bonadio & Co., told the board that his firm found the treasurer’s participation in the retirement system was in compliance with town and state requirements, and that calculations concerning contributions from her paychecks were done correctly.
According to the firm’s written report, “Based on the procedures performed, we conclude that the contributions made to the town treasurer’s VMERS account during the period of our review appear appropriate and do not violate town policy. Additionally, it appears that the contributions did not violate VMERS regulations, as evidenced through interview of VMERS representatives and review of Vermont state statutes.”
The Bonadio report added, “Based solely on the recalculations and procedures performed above, we find that the contributions made to the treasurer’s VMERS account were performed reasonably and within the specifications required by the state of Vermont.”
CLARIFICATIONS SOUGHT
Board Vice Chairman Michael Gardner said the Graham report was not released when received in the fall of 2020 because the board kept asking for more clarification and documentation, particularly concerning language about the treasurer and her retirement system contributions.
In response to board questions, a supplemental report was submitted by Graham in 2021, but Gardner said board members still felt they needed more documentation and approved hiring Bonadio & Co. for an additional report.
The Graham report, which covered broader aspects of town accounting and followed questions raised in 2019 by some town officials and residents, stated that no instances of fraud were found.
But the report cited what the firm determined were accounting practices by Strohmaier, the town clerk, the executive assistant and other officials in the town office that sometimes lacked sufficient two-party checks of record entries.
It stated that the town’s “controls over accounting transaction are weak and incomplete (no reconciliations or system in place to identify errors or variances from actual).”
Concerning the retirement contributions issue, the Graham report stated at one point, “Payroll transactions resulting in benefits and retirement contributions is not in accordance with IRS, [state law] or Town Plan document. The town does not calculate the retirement benefits of all elected officials in according to the VMERS and town employment provisions.”
Responding to follow-up questions from the Select Board, Graham wrote that Pownal treasurer and tax collector “compensation are not considered eligible for VMERS retirement contribution. No hours are to be reported for town of Pownal elected official duties. No elected official compensation is eligible per approved town of Pownal agreements with VMERS.”
The Graham report also stated: “The Town Treasurer listed compensation and hours in excess of the VMERS and Town agreement. VMERS Representative’s verified this to me and to the Town Treasurer during my forensic engagement tasks.”
Suggesting that the Select Board had failed to clarify town eligibility standards for the retirement program, the auditor added, “Again, this topic was discussed in an open Select Board meeting in which the Select Board was charged with and accepted the responsibility to examine, inquire of VMERS for clarification and resolve the local elected official versus hired town employee conflict.”
BOARD CONCERNS
Contacted after the Jan. 5 meeting, Select Board liaison Rebecca Dragon related on behalf of board members some of their objections to the Graham comments concerning Strohmaier.
She said the board did not accept some statements as accurate and learned independently –- sometimes by speaking with VMERS officials — that the treasurer and other elected Pownal officials were in fact eligible to participate in the retirement system and that Strohmaier had participated correctly.
Concerning the auditor’s comment about “listed compensation and hours in excess of the VMERS and Town agreement” for the treasurer, Dragon said in an email, “The board did not believe this was true, and no evidence was presented. Supplemental audit showed this ‘finding’ to be inaccurate.”
Contacted by the Banner, Jeffrey Graham, president of Graham & Veroff, declined to comment on the board’s actions or statements.
“I, nor our firm, have any comment, at this time,” he said in an email.
MORE THAN $100,000
Board Chairwoman Angie Rawling said at the meeting that the entire auditing process has thus far cost the town more than $100,000.
“I want everyone to know how much this cost,” she said. “It is very, very upsetting.”
That total, she said, includes the cost of the Graham audit ($63,695), the more recent Bonadio & Co. auditing work ($3,962 on a contract price of up to $10,000), and the costs of related legal work by town counsel Robert Fisher as the board tried to decide when and how to release the Graham audit report.
“And this could have cost the town so much more money,” Rawling said. “Ellen could have sued the town for defamation of character.”
Select Board members referred to what they said were inaccurate and/or “subjective language” about Strohmaier’s participation in the retirement system or her intentions concerning accounting matters.
Also submitted with the Graham report were emails among town officials, Graham and others. Dragon said the board was concerned about some of those emails as well, contending they contained inaccurate negative statements about the treasurer.
Board members said Jan. 5 that there were statements unsupported by legal references or documentation in the Graham report about the treasurer’s work and about her participation in the retirement program as both the treasurer and the collector of delinquent taxes — a separate elected position she also holds.
‘ANGRY BEYOND WORDS’
In a written statement, read at the meeting by Dragon, Strohmaier said she was “angry beyond words about what has happened.”
The treasurer said she felt compelled to remain silent before the audit information was released.
Strohmaier, who did not attend the meeting but is expected to attend the next board session, said she doesn’t understand the motives of those who raised questions about her, but believes it “was cruel and unfair and fueled by ignorance of how municipal accounting works.”
She added, “I hate that the taxpayers had to spend money on this.”
Rumors were circulated by some town officials and others that she had “misappropriated funds,” Strohmaier said in the statement.
She said that caused stress that “affected my personal life, my work life, social life and my health.”
The Graham audit said it found no evidence of fraud, the treasurer said, “but gave findings that speak of potentially illegal actions.”
Strohmaier said she was not given an opportunity at the start to address the questions raised about her retirement system contributions, which she said could have been explained and resolved without the expense of an audit.
QUESTIONS RAISED
Questions initially were raised by the elected part-time town auditors in 2019 about the way the treasurer, town clerk, executive assistant, and other town office officials kept town books, apparently without a coordinated office accounting system. The Select Board voted in the fall of 2019 to commission a forensic audit.
Board members on Jan. 5 asserted that the resulting expensive fiscal review shows why the town should not have elected auditors, who are not required to be familiar with municipal accounting, reviewing town books.
In the wake of the initial audit, the board placed a question on the 2020 ballot asking whether the three elected auditor positions should be eliminated, and that was approved by voters.
However, in 2021, a request to re-instate the auditor posts was placed on the ballot through a citizen petition, and voters this time re-instated the three positions. No one ran for any of the posts last year and they all remain vacant.
The Select Board is expected to again seek elimination of the posts on the March town ballot.
ACCOUNTING OVERHAUL
The board did acknowledge that after the initial Graham report, the town contracted for additional services from the New England Municipal Resource Center (NEMRC) in setting up a comprehensive accounting system for all town officials to participate in. The new format has led to significant improvement in accounting coordination and checks and balance procedures, officials have agreed.
Gardner said he wanted to make it clear that the references to the treasurer were the only sections of the Graham audit that the board did not accept as submitted.
“We had no objections to any of the other findings of the [forensic] audit,” Gardner said, adding that those issues were shown to be “all related to a lack of capacity, system weaknesses that are common in small Vermont towns.”
The town has addressed “every single one of them through our work with NEMRC,” he said.
Rawling issued an apology to Strohmaier during the meeting, as did board members Bob Jarvis and Harry “Jamie” Percey, who were on the board in 2019 and voted to go ahead with the forensic audit.
Jarvis and Percey said they regretted casting those votes.
“I am glad to see this chapter finally closed,” said former town Treasurer Jim Kocsis, who had pushed the board for several months to release the forensic audit report publicly and air any issues. “I believe the treasurer [Strohmaier] has done a great job since first being elected. I am glad to see this chapter has finally come to an end. But, why do I not think the story is over?”
He added, “As for other items mentioned in the [Graham] audit, which can only be seen as just unintentional sloppiness, I feel bringing NEMRC in-house has put the town on the right track to have better financial checks and balances.”
Dragon said Friday that residents with questions about the posted audit material should submit those to the Select Board through her. She can be reached at info@townofpownal.org or at the town offices at 802-823-0116.