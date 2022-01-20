POWNAL — Rather than hire a town administrator, the Select Board decided Wednesday to promote Administrative Assistant Megan Albert to executive assistant and allow her to seek certification for the top managerial position over the next two years.
Albert, 33, of Hoosick Falls, N.Y., will move immediately into the executive assistant role previously held by Tim Darter, who left earlier this month.
The town administrator’s position was left vacant by the board in 2020, when members decided to create other posts in the town office to perform those duties.
However, in December, board members said they believe the way Darter handled his job could serve as a blueprint for how the town administrator’s position could work, and they posted advertisements for an administrator.
“After some major work on our part on hiring a town administrator, and going through the applicants, Megan Albert, who is already is in our office, applied for the town administrator position, which we were extremely happy to see," board member Mike Gardner said during the special meeting.
After an executive session by the board, Gardner made a motion to hire Albert as executive assistant, replacing Darter, and to embark “on a two-year plan to continue her education to become certified in town administration."
The proposal was approved unanimously by the board.
The board also approved hiring a part-time replacement for Albert as administrative assistant.
Certification for Albert will involve a state Department of Human Resources course in town management, which was suggested to Pownal officials by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, Select Board liaison Rebecca Dragon said Thursday.
The tuition is $2,300 for the full two-year program, Dragon said, and includes 25 class days over that period and about 10 hours of homework per month. There is a practicum/project in the last semester, she said. The board agreed to pay Albert's tuition and expenses to attend classes, Dragon said.
The board offered Albert a salary of $45,000, plus educational and related expenses, Dragon said, using money in the town administrator’s salary budget line ($65,000).
“The goal is for her to grow into the town administrator's role over this time,” she said, “with ongoing evaluations, etc., as she progresses.”
In addition, Gardner proposed, and the board agreed, to hire the Vermont League of Cities and Towns for up to six hours at $90 per hour to identify and help structure Pownal office work responsibilities and write some job descriptions, “along with a work plan for our staff.”
“This is a really good path forward, and I am really hopeful this will work out well,” board member Bob Jarvis said during the meeting. “I’m very confident that it will.”
The board received six applications for the town administrator’s post, which were due by Jan. 17, Dragon said.
“We did some preliminary interviews with candidates deemed qualified by their resumes,” she said. “Megan was one of the applicants. Ultimately, the board decided that the best course of action was to build on what we have accomplished in the last year instead of bringing in a big change from outside.”
The officials said they were encouraged by the way the town office has been operating under Darter and because Albert worked with the former executive assistant during his tenure.
As administrative assistant, Albert’s duties included preparing agendas and minutes for the Planning Commission, Development Review Board and Select Board.
She also provided administrative support to the zoning administrator, the executive assistant, and to Dragon as liaison.
Albert previously served for five years as recording secretary for the town of Shaftsbury and has worked as a library assistant. She also worked as a substitute teacher and as a legal researcher for nine years while living in the San Francisco area.
She received a bachelor’s degree in history from Southern Vermont College and a master’s degree in American History from American Public University.
“Megan has shown incredible dedication to the work and to Pownal,” Dragon said Thursday in an email. “She worked alongside Tim as new systems were brought in, and she has been trained in them. She already has good working relationships with everyone in the office. In Pownal, that is half the battle.”
By serving the Development Review Board and the Planning Commission, Albert has “a great comprehensive view of the operations of Pownal town government, its citizens, officials and local agencies,” Dragon said. “The board wanted to invest in someone who seems committed to working for Pownal, and wanting to learn and grow. The hope is that we will be able to continue to foster a team-centered work ethic in the town office, instead of a hierarchical command structure.”
The town’s first-ever town administrator, Michael Walker, was fired by the board in December 2019, after a series of disputes and controversies in which some other officials or town employees contended he took an authoritative, top-down approach to the job, while his supporters cited what they saw as efforts among some in the office to undercut his attempts to bring needed reforms.