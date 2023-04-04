POWNAL — The Select Board hopes newly elected town Constable Eddie Pascucci can assist in serving zoning, trash ordinance, health, animal control or other violation notices.
Pascucci, who won a two-year term as constable in the March election, ousting incumbent Leo Haggerty, met with the board March 30 for a preliminary discussion of his role and possible duties.
“I hope I can bring a lot to the table,” he told board members. “I hope I can bring [the constable position] back like some past programs we’ve had that give a lot for the taxpayers and people around town.”
Pascucci said he now manages a security program in the health care field and has worked as a court officer in Windham County courts.
“I’d like to work with you guys to get our local [constable position] up to par,” he said during the meeting. “I am excited to get started to contribute as soon as possible.”
WORK AGREEMENT
The board decided Thursday, as proposed by Angie Rawling, to draw up a job description and work agreement for the constable to review, to include rate of pay, hours, duties and other details.
Board members indicated they would discuss a proposal with Pascucci during an upcoming meeting.
What equipment might be needed by the constable, including badges or ID cards, along with what additional training he might pursue and whether the town would contribute, also were discussed briefly Thursday.
Pascucci, a resident for the past 22 years, told the board he is qualified to serve civil or criminal paperwork through the courts and has training in first aid, violence de-escalation and CPR, and has some fire department training.
He also has an associate’s degree in criminal justice, but Pascucci is not certified by the state as a law enforcement officer.
He said he would like to pursue that level of certification to at least work as a part-time law officer. Currently, he is employed full time but would be available for town-related duties, such as helping town officials to serve violation notices.
“It is definitely a safer situation, starting out,” Chairman Michael Gardner said of having the constable assist town officials.
“I’ve been stressing that since I got on the board,” said Harry “Jamie” Percey, “because the world has changed.”
The town also contracts to have certified Sheriff Department deputies patrol 30 hours per week in Pownal, costing about $80,000 annually.
The contracts, which run through June 30, are renewed at the start of each fiscal year, July 1.
Board members have said they want to explore a role for the constable position in enhancing or expanding policing coverage of the town.
EXPLORING OPTIONS
Board member Robert Jarvis said the board and town staff have investigated options for local law enforcement and the associated costs.
“I personally, if we can work it out financially, I am excited about having more local control and having someone locally in enforcement,” Jarvis said.
The board also had previously discussed using some of the American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding the town for local enforcement enhancement.
Gardner asked whether Pascucci was interested in pursuing law enforcement certification.
The constable said he is, adding that Vermont State Police offer programs that could lead to part-time certification, which he indicated would work best for him as he has a full-time job.
Gardner said the constable role he has in mind “could work around your full-time position.”