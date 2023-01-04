POWNAL — Former Pownal health officer Leo Haggerty and the Select Board have agreed to settle a suit filed by Haggerty over pay he claimed he was owed.
The former official claimed in his suit in U.S. District Court in Burlington that he was not paid for 17 months on the job.
Haggerty was hired in 2019 and terminated in 2021, after the town raised questions about his work as health officer.
He maintained that he had done nothing wrong and was correctly carrying out his duties.
AGREEMENT APPROVED
The settlement and suit dismissal agreement, which was approved by Judge Christina Reiss on Tuesday, was filed with the court in late December.
The terms included that Haggerty will be paid $5,802 to settle a suit count pertaining to alleged failure to pay overtime and $274 to settle a claim of unjust enrichment by the town, allegedly “by retaining the value of the services provided to them.”
The amount is similar to a $5,802 settlement offer the Select Board approved in June 2022, but which Haggerty rejected as too low.
In his suit, filed in the fall of 2021, Haggerty named the individual Select Board members and the town, and claimed violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. He said in part that he believed the town owed him at least $29,811 for 17 months of municipal work.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Haggerty declined to comment on the agreement.
Speaking for the Select Board, board liaison Rebecca Dragon said the initial claims from Haggerty were for much higher amounts, but the board stuck with an offer in line with the one presented in June — representing what board members believe he had earned working as the health officer.
She added that the town’s legal defense costs were covered completely by insurance.
VOTE TO TERMINATE
In voting to terminate Haggerty in April 2021, the board took issue with whether he had condemned a flooded property and whether the administrative steps he took were correct. The property owner was said to be bringing the house into compliance.
According to the board, Haggerty was also at times unavailable or unresponsive, even with the town providing him a cellphone.
And officials maintained that after the board “made decisions as a Board of Health regarding a very high priority situation, using the advice of our town attorney, [Haggerty] did not follow through with what the Board of Health decided, and instead delayed action by weeks.”
In a response to the suit, the town also said there was a stipend available for the health officer position, but Haggerty refused it. The response stated that the defendants offered no other compensation to Haggerty because he had refused the stipend.