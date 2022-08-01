POWNAL — Select Board members have cut the number of municipal meetings to be covered annually by the Catamount Access Television Network to just 24 regular Select Board meetings.
The board voted to ask CAT-TV to revise Pownal’s agreement for coverage this year to drop Planning Commission sessions from the list.
Planning Commission and Development Review Board sessions are expected to be recorded by town staff as Zoom meetings, something that has become the norm since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the video seminar option into use at most levels of government.
MET WITH DIRECTOR
The board voted after meeting Thursday with CAT-TV Executive Director Lisa Byer, first in executive session and later in open session.
The revised annual agreement with the local cable network was approved unanimously for 24 Select Board meetings and one town meeting, according to the vote.
“I think the concern was we are paying for something we are already doing,” said board member Robert Jarvis.
During the pandemic, Pownal, like other municipalities, has begun recording meetings held as Zoom seminars. In Pownal’s case, the meetings are then sometimes posted on the town Facebook page.
Town Executive Assistant Tara Parks said Monday that CAT-TV had requested $3,600 for the year to cover the 24 regular Select Board meetings, plus 12 Planning Commission meetings. The agreement for CAT-TV coverage is now expected to be revised.
Parks said that during the pandemic, CAT-TV has recorded the board sessions as a participant in the Zoom session, rather than with a cameraperson in the Pownal meeting room. The videos are then posted on the CAT-TV media platforms.
ARCHIVES A CONCERN
Speaking in the open portion of the board’s meeting, Byer said CAT-TV wants to continue working with Pownal in providing live cable television coverage of meetings, which are shown multiple times on a dedicated government channel, and through an on-demand video option on the CAT-TV website and on CAT-TV’s Facebook page.
The network also archives meeting videos on the CAT-TV YouTube channel, she said.
“I think our service is worth much more than the cost,” she said. “The town is really paying for 30 years of trust and experience to ensure that the avenues to democracy are open and accessible,” and that there is “no hindrance” to access to government deliberations.
Some residents, she said, are dependent on meetings shown live or on replays on the CAT-TV government channel, which is available with the basic cable package through Comcast.
CONFLICT ISSUES?
Byer added that there are transparency and archiving issues that could result from the board’s decision to reduce the number of meetings covered by CAT-TV. She said the network archives the meetings it covers and assumes responsibility for preserving the video record, but that role will now shift to the town for planning and other meetings.
The CAT-TV service is “more than how many people are watching a particular meeting at a given time,” she said. “It’s about trust and transparency for our elected officials” and provides “unedited, unbiased, gavel-to-gavel coverage.”
Byer added, “Another way to look at this is as a conflict of interest policy for the board,” since CAT-TV takes on the responsibility and accountability for the meeting archives.
Conflicts of interest could arise if the town is responsible for recording meetings and video posting, and has control over the content, which could later be questioned, she said.
The town also has to consider periodic Town Hall staffing changes and changes in the Select Board’s make-up after elections, she said, and also the possibility of a meeting video being accidentally deleted.
Currently, “CAT-TV assumes all of those responsibilities,” she said.
Jarvis could not be reached Monday for comment.