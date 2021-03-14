POWNAL — The Select Board concluded the termination process Thursday for its former executive assistant, announcing no further decisions or comments.
However, the board issued a statement offering more details of its reasoning for the dismissal of 20-plus year office employee Linda Sciarappa.
The brief meeting Thursday followed a “post-termination hearing” on Monday in executive session for Sciarappa, who did not attend.
Board members didn’t comment at that time, but had their formal statement read Thursday, saying that afterward there would be no further comment on the matter.
The statement, read by board liaison Rebecca Dragon, said reasons for the dismissal included failure to report to the board a problem when some 1,100 town reports were returned by the Postal Service for having incorrect addresses, and for not taking corrective action as the executive assistant.
MAILING PROBLEM
The mail addressing errors led to cancellation of the March 2 town election because the reports — containing information on the budget and other ballot items — were legally required to be mailed prior to 10 days ahead of an annual election.
The town meeting and annual election have been rescheduled for March 29 and 30, and the cost for the change has been estimated at more than $6,000 for printing new ballots and associated legal warning and mailing costs.
Sciarappa did not directly handle the preparation of the voter addresses for submission to the report printer, but the board, in its statement, held her accountable.
STATEMENT ISSUED
According to the written statement, “Despite our gratitude for those years of work, [the board] sadly felt that termination was the only possible decision” for Sciarappa.
The reason was not the town report mailing issue, the board stated, but “the withholding of information about the problem and not taking any corrective action on it that contributed to termination.”
During the hearing process, the board said, it also learned that it was “not the first case of the executive assistant withholding information from the Select Board.”
The report mailing data was prepared by a former town auditor, David Adams, who was hired by the board as a contractor to help with the report, which he had worked on in the past.
Adams said he didn’t know how the data problem occurred, and he didn’t notice it before providing a computer file with the information to the report printers. The work was done on his own computer, he said.
SERIES OF MEETINGS
The board called an emergency meeting for Feb. 23 to discuss the returned reports and the need to cancel the March 2 election. At the time, they also met in executive session but did not make a statement following it.
During a meeting on Feb. 25, the board again met in executive session and afterward voted unanimously to dismiss Sciarappa. They also decided then to offer the executive assistant job to a candidate who had applied for the vacant administrative assistant post.
A formal termination hearing was later held on March 4 in executive session, which Sciarappa did not attend. Afterward, the board voted to fire Sciarappa, apparently with a 30-day notice.
A post-termination hearing was held March 8, and is an opportunity for a further review offered to a former employee, according to Dragon.
She said Saturday in an email that Sciarappa has not responded to the board’s actions.
In the board’s statement read Thursday, board members said they first asked Sciarappa to resign with a timeframe of several months, but she declined; they then voted to fire her March 4 with a 30-day notice, and later to fire her immediately for cause.
OFFICE REORGANIZATION
The board, which fired Pownal’s first town administrator Michael Walker in December 2019, decided last year not to fill that position but to create other office positions to handle the roles of an administrator. One of those changes involved promoting Sciarappa, the longtime administrative assistant and previously a staff assistant to the Select Board and other boards, to the new executive assistant position. The board has now filled both the executive assistant and administrative assistant positions – with Tim Darter and Megan Albert respectively.
Dragon said both have begun work in the town office.