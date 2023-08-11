POWNAL – The Pownal Select Board decided Thursday to seek more information before responding to a state directive to conduct a reappraisal of all town property.
The Bennington Select Board is expected to discuss a similar directive at its Monday meeting.
A large number of Vermont communities have or expect to receive a similar notice because property values in their grand lists have veered from actual market rates after a pandemic-related surge in home sale prices.
The state Department of Taxes issues an annual equalization study report showing where each community’s grand list values stand in relation to actual market rates, and the figures are used in determining equalized education tax rates across Vermont.
When a community’s values fall outside certain parameters, a townwide reappraisal can be ordered.
COMPLY OR CONTEST?
Pownal Executive Assistant Tara Parks told the board that the town has 150 days to submit a compliance plan to the Tax Department or it could contest the order for a reappraisal.
She said she has heard estimated costs for a townwide reappraisal could be more than $100,000.
The notice from the state to Pownal cited the town’s “coefficient of dispersion” figure, which is a measure of equity, according to a Department of Taxes website.
The figure shows how fairly distributed the property tax is within a town. A COD above 20 percent “means that many taxpayers are paying more than their fair share, and many are paying less than their fair share,” according to the website.
Parks said Pownal was determined to be at 20.35 percent, or just over the figure.
“I say we contest it,” said board member Bryan Harris, adding that the board owes that to town taxpayers. “We shouldn’t punish them because some people were foolish enough by buy property sight unseen for twice the asking price."
Bob Jarvis agreed, noting that sale prices are coming down, which could affect the town's COD figure.
“Multiple properties already have had lower sales prices because they can’t sell them," he said.
ISSUE TABLED
Chairman Mike Gardner said contesting the state directive might be an option but recommended tabling the matter to gather more information.
Resident Jim Kocsis, a former town treasurer, called into the meeting to recommend consulting with someone from the New England Municipal Resource Center, which oversees the town’s property assessing functions.
“I’d like to have them come in and explain it,” Kocsis said.
The board decided to seek a meeting, likely in September, with representatives of the organization.
The issue of valuation is important, Kocsis said, since a fair appraisal value “really is the heartbeat of how the town collects its money and spends money.”
He said even a COD figure that is just below the 20 percent figure indicates some taxpayers are paying more than their fair share and some less.
The town’s last full reappraisal took place in 2011.
BENNINGTON
While Pownal’s coefficient of dispersion figure is too high, the town is well within the required range on another measurement that has been used in determining when a reappraisal is required – the state's common level of appraisal figure.
A too-low CLA figure is something Bennington now has after two years of rising sales figure, and the town sports a too-high COD figure as well.
Determining a common level of appraisal is part of the state’s method of ensuring each town is paying a fair share of education property tax even when its grand list is not at 100 percent of fair market value.
If the CLA falls below 85 percent or rises above 115 percent, a town was previously required to do a reappraisal.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd said, however, that the Legislature eliminated the CLA as a factor in ordering a reappraisal, in response to the many towns facing such an order.
“The Legislature eliminated that this past year, due in part to the unusually high prices being paid for homes during COVID,” Hurd said. “Frankly, the Legislature didn’t do much to help towns except eliminate the CLA trigger.”
STATE FIGURES
According to the Department of Taxes website, Pownal is within that CLA range at 94.3 percent, but Bennington is low at 76.24, according to the 2022 state equalization study.
In addition, Bennington’s COD figure was over the 20 percent maximum, at 21.73, triggering a reappraisal order.
Hurd is expected to discuss the situation during a Monday Select Board meeting.
In January, he said the town was one of about 150 Vermont communities then facing a possible order from the state to conduct a full reappraisal.
The local officials also noted that with so many Vermont towns in the same predicament, the backlog for reappraisals among the few firms operating in the state has pushed the timeline for projects out to at least 2025.
“Our last townwide reassessment was completed in 2008, said Bennington Assessor John Antognioni. “Two years ago, Bennington’s CLA was 93.80 percent and the COD was 15.62 percent, so market conditions have changed markedly since.”