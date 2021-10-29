POWNAL — Animal control officer Leonard Cote has some requests that he hopes will improve the lives of the town’s furriest residents.
“I like to help people,” he said, “but I like helping animals even more.”
For example, he is seeking help to upgrade the town holding kennels, which he said are seriously inadequate, especially in cold weather. He’s also undertaking an annual townwide dog census, which he doesn’t believe has ever been completed in town, and he hopes to establish a clear process for issuing tickets for violations.
Referring to fines, Cote added that thus far, a verbal warning has been enough to bring about compliance.
“I haven’t had to ticket anyone,” he said, calling that step “the absolute last resort.”
Cote, who was appointed to the post in April, has earned some strong endorsements, Select Board members said during a meeting this month on his upcoming budget requests.
Chairwoman Angie Rawling read a note from resident Joyce Held, who said “how impressed I was with Leonard Cote” for the careful way he handled a stray cat in her neighborhood, which had “been around for months, and of course I fell in love with it.”
The two portable kennel units that Cote now maintains at his residence on Pine Hollow Road were used when purchased several years ago, and one is in poor condition, he said. Neither allows him easy access to dogs or for cleaning without leaving him vulnerable to being bitten.
He said the kennels are not insulated and “need to be upgraded in a bad way.”
“I’m not comfortable putting somebody’s dog in these kennels in the winter,” he said. “Even if I insulated everything to a tee, they’re still going to freeze to death.”
The board agreed to contact the Southwest Vermont Career Development Center for help in designing and building a temporary kennel that will better meet Cote’s requirements.
Normally, unlicensed dogs he picks up are taken to Second Chance Animal Shelter, if Cote can’t contact the owner. But because he also has a day job, Cote can’t always make it immediately to the shelter in Arlington.
In finding owners of missing pets, Cote said he’s had success posting photos on Facebook. He also can be reached concerning pets or for other reasons at his town phone number, 802-379-8771.
Long-term, Cote asked the board to consider purchasing new kennels and locating the facility on town land. The type he is thinking about, he said, would have electricity and a water source for cleaning the animals and cages.
“We need to get you the appropriate equipment to do your job,” board Vice Chairman Mike Gardner said. He said finding a permanent spot on town property initially might be difficult, but upgraded kennels on Cote’s property might be a short-term solution before winter.
Board members asked Cote to return with cost estimates for the proposed changes.
Cote also asked the board for guidance on how fines should be applied for various offenses, such as having an unlicensed dog, one that is allowed to run free, or that attacks other animals or people.
Rawling asked him to return with a list of recommendations for fines and the types of violations.
Board member Bob Jarvis suggested more research on how comparable towns handle violations and fines. “We’re looking to change behavior, not make money,” he said.
CAT ISSUES
Cote is also advocating that the town participate in a “trap-neuter-release” program for feral cats, which he said are creating serious problems in at least two mobile home parks in town.
If the town provides some funding, “they will neuter cats for $10,” Cote said of the program.
In addition, he brought up a less common problem, involving free-range poultry that have been straying onto a neighbor’s property where there is a dog.
An ordinance to cover that type of situation might be a good idea, Cote said.