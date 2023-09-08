BENNINGTON — Green Mountain Power customers scattered throughout Bennington County are experiencing power outages this morning, including in parts of downtown Bennington
According to GMP, 8,300 customers statewide have no power this morning following last night's heavy storm that moved through the region. Most of those outages are in towns on the eastern side of the state.
However, the towns most seriously impacted are local. There are more than 1,800 customers in Bennington without power, 1,100 in Pownal, 577 in Shaftsbury, 339 in Sunderland, and a handful in Manchester and Arlington.
