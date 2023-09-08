Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Green Mountain Power customers scattered throughout Bennington County are experiencing power outages this morning, including in parts of downtown Bennington

According to GMP, 8,300 customers statewide have no power this morning following last night's heavy storm that moved through the region. Most of those outages are in towns on the eastern side of the state.

However, the towns most seriously impacted are local. There are more than 1,800 customers in Bennington without power, 1,100 in Pownal, 577 in Shaftsbury, 339 in Sunderland, and a handful in Manchester and Arlington. 

The Banner and Journal will update this story.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.